Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Cops on Heckler With Whistle

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says her office called 911 on a protester blowing a whistle during her Friday evening press conference after the heckler “assaulted everyone” with the noise.

“As you can see, there’s paid protesters here today,” Greene said as the sound of chaos rang out in the background outside the D.C. jail where Jan. 6 defendants are behind bars. The noise seemed to come entirely from a single demonstrator. “And they can whistle and say everything they want but we will not be deterred. We do not care about them because they work for evil,” Greene declared.

In a subsequent tweet, the MAGA firebrand said the protester, who was wearing a mask and glasses, “needs to be arrested, and we tried to have him arrested.”

She alleged that he “tried multiple times to assault me and other members.”

On Friday evening, Greene spokesman Nick Dyer told The Daily Beast that after their office called local police on the whistle-blowing protester, the police force “didn’t arrive until after” the whistler had left the area.

“No one from the jail attempted to stop it,” he added, while citing a D.C. criminal code on disorderly conduct. “We waited for over four minutes on hold in a call to 911.” The Metropolitan Police Department didn’t return The Daily Beast’s emailed request for comment and failed to comment by phone on Friday evening.

This isn’t the first time a Greene presser has been drowned out by a whistle-blowing heckler.

Back in July 2021 in front of the Department of Justice, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Greene had to cut their event short after the event went sideways.

“To the guy that’s blowing the whistle: we are not deterred,” the congresswoman added at the time.

