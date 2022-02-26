Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses white supremacist conference ahead of CPAC

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised eyebrows after she delivered a keynote address at a conference hosted by noted white supremacist Nicholas J. Fuentes.

Fuentes, 23, hosted the America First Political Action Conference at the Orlando Marriott as a form of counter-programming to the more mainstream Conservative Political Action Conference happening nearby.

“She is a standard-bearer of Trumpism in the US congress. She is pro-life. She is proudly America First,” said Fuentes, video circulating on social media shows. “We are honored, we are humbled and excited to welcome to the stage right now for our first speech … the representative from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Fuentes, who has been labeled as a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League, has long been banned from attending CPAC. In the past he has denied the Holocaust, defended segregation, and urged his followers to kill state legislators.

“[They say] Vladimir Putin is Hitler and they say that’s not a good thing,” Fuentes said during the same event Greene attended Friday night. “I shouldn’t have said that,” he added, laughing.

In a video statement posted to Twitter Saturday, Greene claimed she had not been aware of Fuentes’ views and said did not support white nationalism.

Noted white supremacist Nicholas J. Fuentes called Greene the “standard-bearer of Trumpism” in Congress. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

“I’m also not going to turn down the opportunity to speak to 1,200 young America First patriots because of a few off-color remarks by another speaker, even if I find those remarks unsavory. I want to embrace the young, boisterous and energetic conservatives in our movement—not cancel them like the establishment does,” Greene told The Post.

Her appearance with Fuentes drew immediate fire from her conservative stalwarts.

“This is appalling. The guy Marjorie Taylor Green is with is a David Duke type anti-Semitic racist who defends Hitler. Nick Fuentes should be shunned, not embraced,” said GOP pundit Erick Erickson.

Less than 24 hours later, Greene took the stage at CPAC as part of a panel discussion about cancel culture. Greene’s paling around with Fuentes did not come up.

“I refuse to be silent and I refuse to shut up and I am so proud to be up here,” she told the CPAC audience.

It’s not the first time CPAC has found unintended crossover with Fuentes’ AFPAC. Last year, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar stopped by the Fuentes gathering before later appearing on stage at CPAC.