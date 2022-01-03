Marjorie Harvey’s Paparazzi Video Goes Left When Fans Notice Steve Harvey

Marjorie Harvey‘s paparazzi post on Dec. 27 derailed after fans zoomed in on her husband, Steve Harvey.

In the Instagram upload, Marjorie, who attended “The Nutcracker” ballet with Steve in Atlanta, was seen entering a white vehicle following the festivities as the “Family Feud” host held the door.

Marjorie Harvey’s paparazzi upload was derailed after fans zoomed in on Steve Harvey. Photo:@marjorie_harvey/Instagram

Alongside the photo, Marjorie shared a video of herself doing a series of poses as the paparazzi appeared to enjoy every second of it. The clip also showcased Steve patiently holding the door for his wife as she kicked her leg up in the air and tilted her head back.

Although the 57-year-old didn’t caption the upload, fans immediately came up with their own scenario of what they felt was going on in the recording. Many mentioned Steve and how it seemed he just wanted Marjorie to get in the car.

“Steve like, just get in the car please.”

“Uncle Steve like girl you better hurry and sit.”

“Gorgeous but Steve like would you get in the car already.”

“Why Steve looking like ‘get your a– in the car.’”

In addition to the previous remarks, other individuals praised Steve for allowing Marjorie to “do her thing” as he stood on the sidelines holding the door. One wrote, “Steve just let her Do Her Thang” Another said, “And Steve patiently holds the door (heart-eyed emoji).” A third Instagram user stated, “It’s Steve Harvey holding the door while she does her thing for me.”

Marjorie’s post comes days after the couple, their blended family and grandchildren celebrated Christmas. The pair uploaded a stream of images of the group participating in several activities, including a family picture in the living room. The group wore red satin pajamas that had each individual’s name on the back in the photo.

The other events included the family spending time with reindeer in a sleigh. Both Steve and Marjorie captioned the upload, “Merry Christmas.”

