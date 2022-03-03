Mariupol on the brink after more than 24 hours of nonstop shelling

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is on the verge of a “humanitarian catastrophe,” the deputy mayor warned — as the southeastern port city has suffered through 25 hours of relentless shelling by Russian forces.

Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov told CNN that Russian forces have targeted vital civilian infrastructure including kindergartens, schools and homes during the incessant barrage.

The number of civilian victims was around 200 Orlov said — but stressed that officials don’t know for sure “because we cannot collect all the bodies.”

“We are asking for help from the military and we are waiting for military help. I’m sure several days we can fight but if we receive military help, we can win in this war,” he told CNN.

In an earlier interview with the BBC, he said: “The Russian army is working through all their weapons here — artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, airplanes, tactical rockets. They are trying to destroy the city.”

The Russians also launched strikes on key infrastructure, cutting water and power supplies to parts of the embattled city, where one densely populated residential district has been “nearly totally destroyed,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov said the number of civilian shelling victims is around 200. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

“My father lives there, I cannot reach him, I don’t know if he is alive or dead,” Orlov added.

The mayor warned of food shortages in parts of the city as fears mounted of a humanitarian crisis.

Seizing the strategic city of almost 450,000 residents that lies on the Azov Sea would allow Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to join forces with troops in Crimea, the southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, the BBC reported.

Ambulance paramedics move an injured man on a stretcher, wounded by shelling in a residential area. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

A woman injured by Russian shelling is wheeled into a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

“The Ukrainian army is very brave and they will continue to defend the city but the style of the Russian army is like pirates — they do not fight with their army, they just destroy entire districts,” Orlov told the outlet.

“We believe in our Ukrainian army, but we are in a terrible situation,” he added.

The city council said the Russians have been deliberately targeting civilian areas, leaving people without water, heat and supplies.

Children from Maripol sit in a refugee center. Stanislav Kozliuk/EPA

Russia launched strikes on key infrastructure, cutting water and power supplies to parts of Maripol. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Children look out the window of an emergency evacuation train. Andriy Dubchak/AP

“They are breaking food supplies, setting us up in a blockade, as in the old Leningrad,” it said in a statement, referring to Nazi Germany’s siege of the then-Soviet city now known as St. Petersburg during World War II, Reuters reported.

“Deliberately, for seven days, they have been destroying (Mariupol’s) critical life-support infrastructure. We have no light, water or heat again,” the council reportedly said.

“Mariupol remains under fire. Women, children and the elderly are suffering. We are being destroyed as a nation. This is genocide of the Ukrainian people,” it added.