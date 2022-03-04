Marisa Tomei Says She Recently Told Pete Davidson She ‘Never Got Paid’ for King of Staten Island

Marisa Tomei, Pete Davidson

Marisa Tomei recently told costar Pete Davidson that she was still waiting for her paycheck for The King of Staten Island –– but is now clarifying that she did actually get paid after all!

Speaking with Rolling Stone for an interview published Thursday, the 57-year-old actress said she told her costar from the 2020 film that she “never got paid” for her work on the film, in which she plays the mother of Davidson’s protagonist.

“I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’ ” she recalled of Davidson, 28.

However, later on Friday, the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she actually did get paid after all.

“Of course, I got paid for the work I did. I didn’t forget to simply open my mailbox,” she says in a statement to PEOPLE. “There are a lot of arcane contractual details I will spare you, but that’s what I was referring to.”

“As I said, the work was tremendous fun, and infused everything I have done going forward, and was a joy.”

Mary Cybulski/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island (2020)

Reps for Universal Pictures, director Judd Apatow and Davidson — who co-wrote the film alongside Apatow, 54, and Dave Sirus — have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In The King of Staten Island, Davidson plays Scott, a 20-something aspiring tattoo artist living at home in his New York City borough hometown, still coming to terms with the loss of his firefighter father, who died 17 years prior.

While her character Margie “feels so distant from” who Tomei is in real life, the actress previously told the Los Angeles Times she “spoke to Pete’s mom [Amy Davidson] a bunch, and she blew me away with her level of patience, not just for him but for doing service, for doing good.”

“Maybe because Pete had challenges growing up or because [he and his sister Casey] lost their dad, she just had infinite space for him to grow into his own, which really is parallel to the movie,” she added. “But she really, genuinely is like that. I marveled.”

Of Davidson, Tomei said in her recent interview with Rolling Stone, “He’s just so f—–g real, and he’s unfiltered, but very sensitive. So he’s almost an irresistible combination.”

“And he’s good-looking, even though I played … let’s just put the mom thing aside. Let’s, like, never mention that again,” she joked.