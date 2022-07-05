Marisa Abela Joins ‘Barbie’ Film At Warner Bros. From Greta Gerwig – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Marisa Abela (Industry) is the latest addition to the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. She joins an ensemble led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou, as previously announced.

Details with regard to the Warner Bros. film’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps. While Robbie is playing the iconic doll, with Gosling as her counterpart Ken, specifics as to the character Abela is playing have not been disclosed.

Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the film, which is slated for release on July 21, 2023. Robbie and Tom Ackerley are producing under their LuckyChap Entertainment production banner, alongside Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Heyday Films’ David Heyman. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are serving as exec producers.

Abela is best known for her role as Yasmin Kara-Hanani on HBO and BBC Two’s acclaimed series Industry, which returns for its second season on August 1st. She’ll also soon be seen in Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson’s thriller Freegard with Gemma Arterton and Sarah Goldberg, and Jamie Adams’ drama She Is Love with Haley Bennett and more.

Abela is represented by The Artists Partnership in the UK and WME.