Mariposa Sheriff’s Office says it’s aware of local ‘militia’ spotted amid Oak Fire

The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office released a statement Sunday afternoon saying it’s aware of a militia that’s been in the Mariposa area amid the Oak Fire, but added the group has not been requested by law enforcement or any agency responding to the Oak Fire.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was responding after receiving numerous inquires about why the office has “activated” the militia.

“This post what intended to clarify that we have not activated them, they are acting on their own courteous accord. We appreciate their efforts and any the efforts of other private groups or entities helping our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office post also said while deputies are not “unsupportive” of community groups helping those affected by the Oak Fire, “the control and command structure was put in place for this very purpose and is important for the safety of the public and our staff.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office posted on Facebook that it would prosecute any incidents of looting or fraud “to the fullest extend” of the law, in relation to the Oak Fire.

The post did not specify whether any incidents of looting or fraud have happened.

The Oak Fire has spread across 14,281 acres with 0% containment as of Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire, burning since Friday afternoon in Mariposa County, has displaced approximately 6,000 people amid mandatory evacuation orders. Ten structures have been destroyed and almost 2,700 are threatened.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Mariposa County High School.