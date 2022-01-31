Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Poll winners are …

Out of 950 votes in last week’s Marion Star Boys Best of the Week Performer Poll, Mount Gilead wrestler Ashton Clark, winner of the 175-pound class at the Robin Drumm Classic in Heath after scoring five pins, earned 392 votes (41 percent) to win it. Other nominees were River Valley basketball’s Carson Smith, Pleasant wrestler C.J. Smith, Elgin basketball’s Nate Grim and Marion Harding basketball’s Riley Keeran.

In the girls poll, Cardington basketball’s Mikayla Linkous hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give herself a game-high 19 points and lift her team to a 40-37 win over Fredericktown and a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference championship. She earned 190 of 387 votes (49 percent) to win it. Other nominees were River Valley wrestler Lila Mencer, Pleasant swimmer Jenna Hollenbaugh, Ridgedale wrestler Nya Miller and Marion Harding basketball’s Justice Steinman-Ross.

