Mario Lopez’s family’s reaction to the Easter Bunny is totally relatable: ‘A little bit dramatic’

The Easter Bunny isn’t everyone’s best friend — just ask Mario Lopez!

The actor and Extra TV host, 48, shared a photo of his family paying a memorable visit to the Easter Bunny over the weekend, highlighting his adorably dramatic son, Sonny, who is seen crying at the sight of the iconic bunny.

Mario Lopez’s Easter family photo is resonating with parents everywhere. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“A child psychologist may, or may not, be involved after Sonny’s first time meeting the Easter bunny,” he captioned the photo, showing the 2-year-old laying on the floor in tears as his siblings, Gia, 11, and Dominic, 8, attempt to help.

Naturally, it brought a string of hilarious reactions from Lopez’s followers.

“Just a little bit dramatic,” Perez Hilton wrote.

“That’s a framer!” added actress and mom of three, Melissa Joan Hart.

“I needed this laugh,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Classic family pic, love it!”

Drita Davanzo said, “because he’s smart.. think about how scary a Big A$$ Bunny is to a kid…”

Other commenters called the series of pictures “relatable” and “hilarious” and thanked Lopez for “keeping it real.”

Lopez is certainly one proud papa, having spoken to Yahoo Life in the past about his own path toward fatherhood.

“I’m always working but I manage to always have breakfast with the kids and be home for dinner,” he told Yahoo Life’s So Mini Ways. “Oftentimes I also make their practices — Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling for my sons — and on the weekends I’m usually attending my daughter’s gymnastics meets.”

Lopez added that without the help of his wife, Courtney Mazza, parents and in-laws, being a dad would be extra hard. “I have a very understanding and supportive wife, so it all seems to work out,” he said. “I know we’re blessed that we’ve got my parents and my wife’s parents close because it really does take a village. It’s a team effort.”

The actor also spoke about the biggest surprise about parenthood.

“You find that you’re arguing with little mini versions of yourself and that surprised me,” he said. “But then also, all the love you put out and the joy it brings you. I’ve always loved kids and I’ve always been a family guy, but it’s next-level when it happens to you.”

