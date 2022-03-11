Mario kart slot car set sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Race as Mario or his brother Luigi in this charming slot car set. (Photo: Carrera)

This week we celebrated “Mar10,” a celebration of all things Super Mario. You can snag some great Nintendo Switch titles at some solid discounts, but what if you’re sick of staring at screens all the time? We recommend getting your Mario on with these Mario Kart slot car sets. Relive the races of your youth — or teach the young ones the challenge of pressing the button just right to get your car around the track the fastest without flying off. They’ll appreciate the new challenge! And you’ll appreciate the savings. A special on-page coupon brings the cost of a set down to an affordable $27 (originally $50).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free two-day shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$27 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Unplug from your Nintendo Switch and get to slot racing! (Photo: Carrera)

This slot car set is a big hit with kids, as attested by multiple parents and grandparents on Amazon. One mom says, “My 4-year-old and 7-year-old love racing this track! The cars stay on really well and are super cute. Pretty easy to put together.” And another parent reports that they “can’t believe how much this item has changed my life!! My son used to bug me all the time to play games with him, now he bugs me all the time to race with him! A complete game-changer for me. Would recommend.”

Older players enjoy it as well, like this gentleman who calls it a “high-quality durable fun product.” He adds, “35 years ago my parents offered similar toys to me and I loved them. You can upgrade, repair and modify this set. It’s easy to purchase replacement parts. Without sarcasm, this toy gave me thousands of hours of enjoyment. My cat and dog also enjoyed chasing the cars around. Great for all ages, I’m 50 and still enjoy the race.”

Story continues

This Mario slot car set is just like you remember. (Photo: Carrera)

And this parent admits, “I was a little skeptical about this gift after reading some reviews, but I thought I would take a chance because I loved these kinds of race tracks when I was a kid, so I wanted my kids to experience it. I am so happy with the purchase. the track works great. the challenge was ensuring the wires on the cars is pointed downward so it contacts the race track. If you check that, and mess with it a little bit, they work flawlessly. I am so happy with the purchase.”

It’s great for couples too: “Took us back to Christmas Day 1981, except now I’m the adult and I bought this for my husband. Set up was every bit the PITA I remembered as a kid, but the fun we’ve had with it so far has been worth it. We’ve spent the day challenging each other and adjusting and readjusting the jump ramp. Fun, fun, fun!”

$27 with coupon $50 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com

Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,600), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com

Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $798 (was $1,100), amazon.com

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com

TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone, $250 (was $280), amazon.com

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $251 (was $350), amazon.com

Tozo S2 Smart Watch Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker, $40 (was $70), amazon.com

Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com

Video game deals:

021 Newest HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Computer, $707 (was $858), amazon.com

NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $26 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $250 (was $280), amazon.com

Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63 (was $75), amazon.com

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $228 (was $278), amazon.com

eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com

Shark UV850 Performance Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $65), amazon.com

Shermie Women’s Heart Elbow Patchwork Crewneck Knitted Sweater, $17 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $70), amazon.com

Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $41 (was $60), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com

Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $95 (was $100), amazon.com

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com

Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com

Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $15), amazon.com

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $20 (was $27), amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com

Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com

Tekamon Premium Queen 4-piece Bed Sheet Set, $23 (was $33), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $19 (was $41), amazon.com

Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com

Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com

Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com

Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com

Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 with on-page coupon (was $14), amazon.com

B3 Bean Bag Bucketz, $51 (was $65), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.