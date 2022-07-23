Marine Bryant Tejeda-Castillo accused of murdering pregnant wife Dana Alotaibi

An active duty Marine is suspected of killing his pregnant wife during an argument on a Hawaii freeway, according to Honolulu Police.

Witnesses claimed the Marine, identified as Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, allegedly stood over and stabbed 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi before he fled into a nearby wooded area on July 20.

Alotaibi, a Virginia native, was pronounced dead at a Hawaii hospital following the horrifying attack.

Alotaibi was three months pregnant at the time of her murder, according to KITV4. She reportedly documented the alleged abusive relationship on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Tejeda-Castillo, who turned the knife on himself, was taken into custody and is being treated at a Hawaii hospital for self-inflicted wounds.

He was charged with second-degree murder, and his bail was set at $1 million.

The couple had been married for three years, with Tejeda-Castillo filing for divorce in November of last year. Facebook

Alotaibi and Tejeda-Castillo, who was assigned to the Marines’ 3rd Littoral Combat Team, were confirmed to have been married, and had been experiencing marital problems, according to HPD homicide lieutenant Deena Thoemmes.

In November of 2021, Tejeda-Castillo filed for divorce, and it was later granted by a court last month, according to court records gathered by KITV.

The couple had been married for three years.

The Honolulu Police Department and the Department of the Prosecutors’ Office domestic team are continuing their investigation of Tejeda-Castillo. The investigators will review past domestic violence incidents, both documented and undocumented.

The motive of the murder is still unknown to officials, though there have been domestic issues in the past. Honolulu Police Department Youtube

Alotaibi’s mother Natalia Cespedes said her daughter sent pictures and messages documenting the alleged abuse in the past.

“Just want to know my daughter has plans to come back to Virginia, make her life, live with her kid because she was pregnant, so we get everything ready,” the teary-eyed, heartbroken mother said in the KITV4 interview.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii said they are aware of the tragedy.

“The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and Marine Corps Base Hawaii will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials as the details surrounding this incident unfold,” Marine Corps Base Hawaii said in a statement to KITV4. “The Marine Corps extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved.”