Marine Bryant Tejeda-Castillo accused of killing wife on busy Hawaii freeway pleads not guilty

The Marine accused of killing his wife near the H-3 freeway in Hawaii has pleaded not guilty, according to Hawaii News Now.

Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, formally serving with The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tejeda-Castillo allegedly stabbed his wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, on July 20. Honolulu police say witnesses saw a man standing over a woman on the side of the H-3 freeway at around 6 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua.

In Hawaii, second-degree murder can bring the chance of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole if convicted. Dana Alotaibi/Facebook

After witnesses came to the aid of a dying Alotaibi, Tejeda-Castillo fled into a nearby wooded area, where police were able to detain him after he cut himself with a pocketknife.

Tejeda-Castillo was denied a bail reduction and is being held in jail on $1 million bond, according to official records obtained by Hawaii News Now.

His trial is set to begin in October of this year.