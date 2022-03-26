Marilyn Monroe Painting By Andy Warhol For Sale, Estimated Value $200M – The Hamden Journal

Andy Warhol’s iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe, titled “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” is on the auction block and could fetch an estimated $200 million when it’s up for bidding in May.

Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman of 20th and 21st century art, said that if that price was achieved, it would set a new record for 20th century paintings.

The 1964 likeness of Monroe’s face was screenprinted with bright yellow hair, a pink face, and light blue eyeshadow. The portrait is one of five paintings Warhol made of Monroe.

Warhol “used a screening technique on these paintings, on this painting, that he never used again. It was way too complicated, way too involved,” Rotter said.

The work is now in the possession of the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in Zurich. All proceeds will benefit the foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world.

“The sale of this single painting will constitute the highest grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018,” said Christie’s American Chairman Marc Porter.

The previous highest price for a Warhol painting was $105 million. That was for “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster),” which sold in 2013.