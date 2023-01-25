Marilyn Manson Reaches Deal With Esmé Bianco Over Rape & Abuse Claims – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE, 8:30 PM: After nearly two years, Marilyn Manson has reached an agreement with Esmé Bianco to end the Game of Thrones actress’ sexual assault and sexual battery case against him.

“Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc,” lawyer Howard E. King told The Hamden Journal on behalf of Manson (a.k.a. Warner) and the record label. Bianco’s attorney released a similar statement Tuesday too, stating his client wanted “to move on with her life and career.”

The details of the settlement are shrouded, but clearly at least one of the parties sought to have this taken off the docket and out of the public eye.

Filed in federal court in April 2021, Bianco’s action alleged that Manson/Warner had used “fraudulent offers of movie and music video roles to convince Ms. Bianco to travel to Los Angeles, whereupon Mr. Warner then made threats of force and performed violent sexual acts on Ms. Bianco to which she did not consent.” Bianco said she was asked to come over from the UK to LA by Manson under the pretense of working on one of his elaborate music videos. The job and video apparently never panned out, but the actress alleged that after moving into the fading shock rocker’s West Hollywood apartment in 2011, Manson tried to control her entire life.

“Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011,” Bianco’s unsuccessfully challenged suit claims. She added that Manson would not allow her to sleep, eat, or leave the residence without permission.

Several months after Bianco’s lawsuit, the LA County Sheriff’s Department detectives raided Manson’s West LA home in a probe connected to sexual abuse and assault allegations against the “Beautiful People” singer. The findings of that search and larger investigation were turned over the LA Country D.A.s office in 2022. Since then, no charges have been forthcoming despite the significant number of claims from other women, including Manson’s ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood.

1st UPDATE, Oct 7 PM: A U.S. District Court Judge is allowing former Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco’s lawsuit against Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, to proceed.

Manson’s legal team attempted to dismiss Bianco’s lawsuit on statute-of-limitations grounds. The lawsuit, originally filed by Bianco and attorney Jay Ellwanger in April 2021, alleges that on multiple instances Warner physically, sexually, psychologically, and emotionally abused Bianco.

The judge wrote that “a reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner’s alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to Plaintiff’s safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner,” and ordered Warner to file a formal answer to each of the claims made in the lawsuit within fourteen days.

“My hope is that this ruling empowers other survivors to pursue justice for themselves while signaling to abusers that they cannot bully victims into silence,” said Bianco in a statement.

Tony Ciulla, the former manager of Marilyn Manson, was named as a defendant in the initial complaint from Bianco, but dropped in an amended filing back in July.

PREVIOUSLY, April 30 PM : Three months after publicly accusing Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco today has sued the shock rocker for sexual assault and sexual battery.

“Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions,” states the detailed complaint filed in federal court in California by the actress who was involved with Manson AKA Brian Warner from 2009 to around 2013. “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011,’ the jury trial seeking filing adds (read it here).

“Ms. Bianco was well aware of the violence Mr. Warner could dole out if she fought back, having been on the receiving end of his temper many times,” continues the 10-page document from attorney Jay D. Ellwanger on behalf of the British-born Bianco. “He also supplied drugs to Ms. Bianco and deprived her of sleep and food in order to weaken her physically and mentally and decrease her ability to refuse him. Mr. Warner committed sexual acts with Ms. Bianco when she was unconscious or otherwise unable to consent.”

The complaint also names Manson’s ex-manager as a defendant.

Tony Ciulla and his self-titled company are accused of violating human trafficking laws because they flew her from the UK to LA in 2007 and 2011 with promises of work in an unreleased music video and unmade film. Bianco additionally alleges she was forced to perform “unpaid labor” by Manson. That work included “serving and preparing food for Mr. Warner and his guests, cleaning his apartment, consulting on his album, providing uncredited backup vocals during the creative process for the album Born Villain, and being offered up to his guests and bandmates to ‘spank,’” the suit says.

Bianco is asking for wide-ranging damages from the court.

Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — spoke through an attorney, Howard E. King, who said the allegations have no merit. “These claims are provably false,” King said in a statement for his ‘Beautiful People’ singing client. “To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”

Among a number of claims against him, Manson is also currently under investigation by the LA Sheriff’s department for multiple domestic abuse allegations from approximately half-a-dozen women, and maybe more.

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual,

psychological, and emotional abuse,” today’s filing says. “Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health caused by Mr. Warner. She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Magicians alum Bianco has been a major proponent along with another ex of Manson’s, Evan Rachel Wood, of California’s Phoenix Act, which extended the Golden State’s statute of limitations on domestic violence by five years. The Phoenix Act became law last year.

Manson was dropped by CAA, his label and roles in Starz’s American Gods and Shudder’s Creepshow in early February after Wood detailed her own wretched experiences with the “Beautiful People” singer. Taking to social media at the time, Wood wrote that the now 52-year old Manson “horrifically” abused her when they were together. The Westworld actress and anti-domestic violence activist also stated that Manson was systematically “grooming” her when she was still a teenager. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” revealed Wood. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

Manson, at the time, denied the allegations.

