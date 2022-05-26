Marilyn Manson Lawsuit Brought By Former Assistant Dismissed, Judge Rules Allegations Can’t Be Brought Again – The Hamden Journal

Manson’s attorney Gene Williams, said that the amended suit relied on “a contradiction they can’t get out of, where the same incidents she didn’t recall dissuaded her from filing.”

Walters claimed she feared Manson’s violent and angry outbursts, and forced her to work excessive hours. She also claimed Manson forcibly kissed her.

Walters filed an amended lawsuit on March 11 after the time line of her allegations was questioned by Manson’s attorney.

Manson denied all of the allegations in both of Walters’ lawsuits, and asked in April to dismiss her claims without an opportunity to file another amended complaint.

Former Manson fiancee’ and Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood has also made abuse allegations against Manson, who has denied the claims and countersued for defamation. Bianco’s lawsuit is still active as well.