The Hamden Journal

Marilyn Bergman Remembered By Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones & More – The Hamden Journal

Marilyn Bergman Remembered By Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones & More – The Hamden Journal

The music, film, television and theater communities bid farewell to Marilyn Bergman today, acknowledging the gifts she gave to each that will live on.

Bergman passed at her home early on Saturday at age 93. Online mourners focused on the timeless nature of her songs with husband Alan, as well as her gracious nature and long service to composers through her executive work.

A few of the reactions:

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.