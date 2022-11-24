Mariah Carey’s kids join her sweet ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

The legally unofficial (but, honestly, kind of official) Queen of Christmas made her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair.

Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at the end of the event, just before Santa Claus’ sleigh arrived at 34th Street in Manhattan.

Sporting what appeared to be a crystallized umbrella (because why not?), a bejeweled crown (“Queen of Christmas” whomst!?), and a pink (new Christmas color staple, we don’t make the rules!) gown, Carey sang her signature song as dancers dressed as toy soldiers rallied around her.

During the performance, a pair of gift boxes flanking her opened up to reveal her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and they danced alongside her for the remainder of the tune.

Mariah Carey attends the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Credit NBC

NBC Mariah Carey and her twins, Roc and Roe, perform at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

After Carey finished, NBC aired a hilariously brief shot of Santa bringing up the rear, and if that doesn’t tell you who the real royal of the holiday season is, we’re not sure what else could.

Though Carey remains pop culture’s foremost patron of Yuletide joy, the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board recently ruled that the singer-songwriter can’t claim ownership of the official “Queen of Christmas” moniker.

As EW previously reported, Elizabeth Chan, a full-time Christmas recording artist, formally blocked Carey’s attempt to trademark the title on top of the latter’s further move to register trademarks for “Princess Christmas” and “QOC.”

Carey will next appear on the CBS TV special Merry Christmas to All on Dec. 20.

