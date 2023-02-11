Mariah Carey Makes Surprise Appearance At ‘Some Like It Hot’ – The Hamden Journal

Mariah Carey surprised the audience at Friday evening’s performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway. The music star, who joined the musical as a co-producer in November, ahead of its premiere, appeared with the cast during the curtain call at the end of the show.

“Some Like In Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe because my mom was a big fan of hers, and then I found out about it, and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much for a little girl but I read them anyway,” Carey told the crowd who were on their feet (watch a video below).

Carey is heard at the start of each performance of Some Like It Hot via a recording of her reading the instructions about cell phone use.

Some Like it Hot stars Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks (pictured) and J. Harrison Ghee and is playing at the Shubert Theatre.