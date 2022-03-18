Mariah Carey accidentally wishes Shawn Mendes a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ on St. Patrick’s Day

The Queen of Christmas is mixing up her other holidays.

Mariah Carey accidentally wished Shawn Mendes a “Happy Thanksgiving” on March 17. Intending to send the message to her cousin, another Shawn M, Carey corrected herself, saying, “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

The “Señorita” singer laughed it off, responding with heart emojis that he “figured it was an inside joke.”

Carey tweeted a picture of the text exchange, explaining, “My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Carey’s followers were quick to point out the icon’s full battery, low number of unread messages, and the fact that both stars had the other in their contacts.

This isn’t the first time the two have interacted on social media. In January 2021, Carey imitated Mendes’ latest Instagram post, in which he wrote, “Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!”

Though the singers haven’t collaborated in the recording studio, they have managed to pair up for social media hijinks.

