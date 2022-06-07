Maria Shriver Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Maria Shriver has signed with CAA for representation. The agency will now help to identify opportunities for the Peabody and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist, and for her company Shriver Media, through unscripted and scripted television content, film, summits—like her recent Sounds True collaboration, Radically Reframing Aging—and podcasting. CAA will also pursue opportunities in the publishing space for her digital outlet The Sunday Paper and her Penguin Random House imprint The Open Field, while repping Shriver for speaking engagements.

Shriver is a seven-time New York Times bestselling author, NBC News Special Anchor, and the founder of both The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement at the Cleveland Clinic and Shriver Media, a for-benefit media enterprise that produces documentary films, summits and The Sunday Paper. In addition, she is the co-founder, with her son Patrick, of the mission-driven brain health and wellness brand, MOSH. A portion of the proceeds from all MOSH products goes toward funding women-based research through the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement.

WAM was the very first non-profit focused exclusively on women and Alzheimer’s disease. (Shriver broke new ground in 2010 when, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, The Shriver Report: A Woman’s Nation Takes on Alzheimer’s reported for the first time that women are at an increased risk for the disease.) To date, the organization has raised millions of dollars for women-based research and has awarded grants to researchers around the country to study women’s neurological health. WAM merged with the Cleveland Clinic in February of this year—working with the nonprofit to build the nation’s first Alzheimer’s disease prevention center for women in Las Vegas in 2020.

Shriver also published the coloring book, Color Your Mind, designed to engage individuals with Alzheimer’s and the people who care for and love them—and exec produced the 2014 film, Still Alice, for which Julianne Moore won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of a linguistics professor coping with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association awarded Shriver its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her global advocacy and activism, in 2017.

Shriver served as the First Lady of California from 2003-2010, working throughout this period on behalf of women and families—particularly those living on the brink of poverty. She also produced the Women’s Conference, which became the largest of its kind in the world under her leadership, raising millions of dollars that funded scholarships, supported domestic violence and poverty initiatives, and single-handedly revived the California History Museum. One of The Women’s Conference’s many features was the Minerva Awards, which Shriver created to honor and support women who made extraordinary contributions to all walks of life, from the arts to community activism to business and innovation. Women bestowed with the honor included the likes of Sandra Day O’Connor, Billie Jean King, Gloria Steinem, Oprah Winfrey, Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Jane Goodall, among others.

In addition, Shriver executive produced such documentaries as the Emmy-nominated HBO film, Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life & Times of Katrina Gilbert, Netflix’s Take Your Pills and HBO’s docuseries The Alzheimer’s Project. She continues to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Dupree Miller.