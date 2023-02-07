Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey

Maria Menounos is going to be a mom!

The TV host, 44, and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. “Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

Menounos, who worked with Family Match Consulting, also shared an emotional clip in which she watches an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos, by her side.

“Oh my God,” Menounos says in the video as she and her father watch. “Guys, that’s my baby. I love you.”

Another person watching the video then holds up their phone to record, where the ultrasound can be seen in the reflection.

“It’s so different when you see the reel,” she comments. “It’s more personal when you see it in the womb, right?”

Last February, Menounos shared an update about the couple’s fertility journey, which they’d publicly discussed on numerous occasions.

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to take this long. It’s been years. We’ve used different services, different people,” said the TV host, who first began IVF treatments in 2012. “It’s just been a very frustrating process.”

Menounos and Undergaro, 55, first began considering surrogacy back in 2018 and sought advice from pal Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her daughter Chicago in January 2018 and son Psalm in May 2019 with the help of surrogates.

“I was grateful that I had her to share and help me,” said Menounos, who also shared that she and Undergaro were devastated when they learned their first surrogate was no longer a match medically in 2021.

Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos in 2018

“That was a really hard breakup because we had been together on the journey for almost two years. She was just so lovely and so amazing and very patient with us,” said Menounos.

“There’s something called a mock cycle that my fertility doctor suggested because we only have two really good embryos and we want two kids,” she added. “What would happen is the uterine lining wouldn’t grow to that last stage where you could safely implant and know that the embryo would stick. Had we not done [a mock cycle], we would’ve probably lost our only chances.”

At the time, she shared the couple had found another surrogate, and were “in the throes of all of that.”

“But I told [my doctors], ‘If it doesn’t work, I’m done. This is the last straw. If this doesn’t happen, it’s definitely not meant to be.’ I can’t go through this process again,” she shared honestly.