Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie reveals 24 wild character posters, reveals Dua Lipa’s Mermaid Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie just moved a bunch of Hollywood figures into action.
The highly anticipated blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the titular, iconic doll has added pop superstar Dua Lipa — in her first major acting role — to its cast, with the British “Don’t Start Now” singer transforming into a mermaid doll in one of 24 character posters released Tuesday.
Alongside the singer, new images of Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, upcoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, and narrator Helen Mirren also debuted as part of the photo set alongside an additional shot of Robbie’s leading man, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film.
The film will seemingly take a satirical look at the storied line of dolls, as the first teaser trailer for the film referenced Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and included dazzling choreography.
Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie
“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t,'” Robbie told British Vogue of the film, while Ferrell told The Wall Street Journal that the project would “comment on male patriarchy and women in society.”
See 24 new character posters from the upcoming Barbie movie below, before the movie hits theaters on July 21.
Warner Bros. Pictures Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’
Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures Dua Lipa in ‘Barbie’
Dua Lipa
Warner Bros. Pictures Will Ferrell in ‘Barbie’
Will Ferrell
Warner Bros. Pictures America Ferrera in ‘Barbie’
America Ferrera
Warner Bros. Pictures Issa Rae in ‘Barbie’
Issa Rae
Warner Bros. Pictures Simu Liu in ‘Barbie’
Simu Liu
Warner Bros. Pictures Kate McKinnon in ‘Barbie’
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros. Pictures Helen Mirren in ‘Barbie’
Helen Mirren
Warner Bros. Pictures Michael Cera in ‘Barbie’
Michael Cera
Warner Bros. Pictures Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Barbie’
Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros. Pictures Emma Mackey in ‘Barbie’
Emma Mackey
Warner Bros. Pictures Alexandra Shipp in ‘Barbie’
Alexandra Shipp
Warner Bros. Pictures Kingsley Ben-Adir in ‘Barbie’
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Warner Bros. Pictures Hari Nef in ‘Barbie’
Hari Nef
Warner Bros. Pictures Arianna Greenblatt in ‘Barbie’
Ariana Greenblatt
Warner Bros. Pictures Emerald Fennell in ‘Barbie’
Emerald Fennell
Warner Bros. Pictures Nicola Coughlan in ‘Barbie’
Nicola Coughlan
Warner Bros. Pictures Ritu Arya in ‘Barbie’
Ritu Arya
Warner Bros. Pictures Jamie Demetriou in ‘Barbie’
Jamie Demetriou
Warner Bros. Pictures Scott Evans in ‘Barbie’
Scott Evans
Warner Bros. Pictures Connor Swindells in ‘Barbie’
Connor Swindells
Warner Bros. Pictures Ana Cruz Kayne in ‘Barbie’
Ana Cruz Kayne
Warner Bros. Pictures Sharon Rooney in ‘Barbie’
Sharon Rooney
