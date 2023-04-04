Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie reveals 24 wild character posters, reveals Dua Lipa’s Mermaid Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie just moved a bunch of Hollywood figures into action.

The highly anticipated blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the titular, iconic doll has added pop superstar Dua Lipa — in her first major acting role — to its cast, with the British “Don’t Start Now” singer transforming into a mermaid doll in one of 24 character posters released Tuesday.

Alongside the singer, new images of Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, upcoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, and narrator Helen Mirren also debuted as part of the photo set alongside an additional shot of Robbie’s leading man, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film.

The film will seemingly take a satirical look at the storied line of dolls, as the first teaser trailer for the film referenced Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and included dazzling choreography.

Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t,'” Robbie told British Vogue of the film, while Ferrell told The Wall Street Journal that the project would “comment on male patriarchy and women in society.”

See 24 new character posters from the upcoming Barbie movie below, before the movie hits theaters on July 21.

Warner Bros. Pictures Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’

Barbie character posters

Ryan Gosling

Warner Bros. Pictures Dua Lipa in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Will Ferrell in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures America Ferrera in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Issa Rae in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Simu Liu in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Kate McKinnon in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Helen Mirren in ‘Barbie’

Barbie character posters

Warner Bros. Pictures Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Emma Mackey in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Alexandra Shipp in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Kingsley Ben-Adir in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Hari Nef in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Arianna Greenblatt in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Emerald Fennell in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Nicola Coughlan in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Ritu Arya in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Jamie Demetriou in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Scott Evans in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Connor Swindells in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Ana Cruz Kayne in ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures Sharon Rooney in ‘Barbie’

