Margaret Cho Joins DJ Qualls And Marisé Alvarez In “Evilou” – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Night Kitchen Films and Phillm Productions have announced Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian Margaret Cho (Showtime’s Margaret Cho: PsyCHO) has joined DJ Qualls (The Man In The High Castle, Hustle & Flow) and Marisé Álvarez (Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi) in the dark comedy Evilou.

This is the feature directorial debut of Andrew Zappin (director of the Tribeca Film Special Jury prize winning short The Company Man, as well as the forthcoming documentary Utter Bliss) who also penned the script. Production is now underway in Los Angeles with the film slated for release in 2024 with North American and international rights still available.

Evilou is a dark comedy love story about Lou Vile (Qualls) – a bitter, shock-jock podcaster who has devoted his life to waging war on love. When he falls for a charming single-mother (Álvarez), Lou decides to undergo a personality-altering medical procedure in a desperate attempt to win her affection. Cho joins the cast as the hip and enlightened boss at Earwig Media, Lou’s dream job that rejects him before his life-changing procedure.

“Andrew Zappin has written an incredibly unique and refreshing script that captures the absurdity of the human condition” says producer David J. Phillips, “and we’re delighted that the incredibly underrated DJ Qualls is the film’s lead. Coupling his talent with the rooted emotional range of Marisé Álvarez and now the comedic genius of Margaret Cho puts us in perfect position to bring Andrew’s fun and thought-provoking script to its full potential.”

The film is being produced by Phillm Production’s David J. Phillips (EAT WHEATIES!), Executive Producers are Qualls, Seth Neiman and Emmy-Nominated editor Barbara Tulliver (Hard Eight), and the film is co-produced by Dominic Ewenson (Hallmark’s The Love Club). The director of photography is Shaheen Seth (Buster’s Mal Heart), Production Designer is Austin Gorg (La La Land), Costume Designer is Megan Spatz (Southside With You), with Molly Pinto and Djinous Rowling (Disney+’s WandaVision) handling casting.

DJ Qualls is represented by Brian Dobbins at Artist First Management and Amanda Glazer at TheKohner Agency. Margaret Cho is represented by Kathleen Lewis at William Morris Endeavor with her manager Sarah Martin, and Marisé Álvarez is represented by Rob C.