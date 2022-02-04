Marg Helgenberger Eyed For Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

Marg Helgenberger is eyeing a possible return to the CSI franchise with a reprisal of her role as Catherine Willows, sources tell The Hamden Journal. Helgenberg would appear in the upcoming second season of CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the groundbreaking 2000 series, in which Helgenberger starred for the first 12 seasons.

Sources caution that conversations are in very preliminary stages, and it is unclear whether they would lead to a deal. CBS declined comment.

Season 1 opened a new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began, introducing a serialized storytelling to the classic crime procedural drama. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) enlisted the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), to investigate a case centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force deployed the latest forensic techniques to follow the evidence – to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The first season also starred Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

It was previously announced that Season 1 cast members William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Mel Rodriguez would not be returning for Season 2.

Helgenberger is currently a series regular on All Rise, which is moving to OWN for its third season after its cancellation by CBS.

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.

The Hamden Journal’s sister pub TVLine was first to report the news.