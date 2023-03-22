Maren Morris introduced son, 3, to drag queens in Tennessee: ‘Arrest me’

Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris perform during the Love Rising show at Bridgestone Arena on March 20, 2023 in Nashville. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maren Morris made it clear where she stands on Tennessee’s controversial new bill restricting drag performances. The country star performed alongside Nashville drag queen Alexia Noelle at a benefit concert on Monday supporting the LGBTQ+ community, where Morris proudly talked about introducing her young son, Hayes, to drag queens backstage. Morris and husband Ryan Hurd’s boy turns 3 on Thursday.

“I brought my son here earlier today for soundcheck … and we got to go in the room where all the queens were getting ready and doing their makeup. And he freaked out when he went in there because it’s just magic what drag queens do. There’s wigs everywhere, and the smell of hairspray and wig glue; there’s glitter; everyone’s in a good mood,” Morris said on stage, per Variety. “It’s just like a room of love. And we went back to my dressing room and my son is like, ‘I need the queens!'”

“Yes,” Morris continued, “I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f***ing arrest me.” The 32-year-old singer shared photos from the event on Instagram, including a clip of that declaration.

“Thank you Nashville, the gorgeous Queens and the LGBTQ+ community for showing up last night,” she captioned her post. “A lot of healing happened and it won’t be forgotten.”

Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law explicitly targeting drag shows in Tennessee. The provision, known as the “drag ban,” criminalizes “adult cabaret performances” that take place in public or where they could be seen by children. It’s the first state to do so this year. Lee also banned gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

Morris is one of country music’s most outspoken liberal artists — and she’s never afraid to address hot-button topics. Last year, she publicly sparred with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, after the influencer made transphobic comments. In January, Morris was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race where she apologized to the cast on behalf of the country music community.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” she said on the reality show. “And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry! I gotta go!”

Monday’s Love Rising benefit concert also featured performances from Sheryl Crow, Hayley Williams, Hozier and more than a dozen others who took the stage alongside drag performers as well as trans and queer singer-songwriters. It was co-organizers by artists Allison Russell and Jason Isbell.