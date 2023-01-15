Maren Morris Gets Emotional As She Apologizes To ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queen Over “Country Music & Its Relationship With LGBTQ+ Members”

Maren Morris shared a sweet moment with the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race when she apologized to them for the relationship country music has with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The country music star was a guest judge on the MTV competition and was featured in the aftershow Untucked where she had a conversation with the contestants.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Morris said in the clip shared on the show’s Instagram page. “I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

Morris said she was going to cry after having the emotional moment before Mistress Isabelle Brooks added, “Just you being here shows you’re an ally.”

Spice then said, “I love hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists, they can’t really express their more progressive ideals. Just her being here shows she’s down to roll with the LGBT.”

Morris has been standing up for the LGBTQ+ community within the country music industry for quite some time. In 2022, she called out country singer Jason Aldean’s influencer wife Brittany Aldean after making comments about the transgender community.

Brittany then made an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show where they called Morris a “lunatic” after “The Middle” singer referred to her as a “scumbag human” and “Insurrection Barbie.”

However, Morris turned the narrative around and started selling a t-shirt that read, “Lunatic country music person,” and ended up raising over $100k for the transgender community.