Maren Morris Embraces ‘Mom Bellies’ Almost 2 Years After Birth of Son Hayes: ‘We Stan’

Maren Morris

Maren Morris/Twitter

Maren Morris is feeling confident in her post-baby body.

On Saturday, Morris posted a mirror selfie on Twitter in which she shows off her stomach in a bodycon dress nearly two years after giving birth to son Hayes Andrew.

In the photo, the country singer, 31, poses with one hand behind her head while rocking a sparkling peach halter neck dress that hugged her stomach. She accessorized the look with a pair of nude heels.

“In this house we stan mom bellies,” she captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Maren Morris Shares Adorable Photos of Son Hayes, 23 Months, Rocking His ‘First Pair of Boots’

Morris, who shares son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, has spoken out in the past about loving her body after giving birth.

In May, ahead of her performance at retailer Shein’s virtual charity-driven Together-Fest, the artist spoke to PEOPLE about how being a mother has taught her to love herself in her own skin.

The Grammy winner explained that it wasn’t easy at first to feel like herself after her body was “borrowed for nine plus months, plus postpartum.”

“I feel like it really took me a second to realize, ‘Hey, I don’t need to just snap back to how I looked before to feel sexy or powerful or myself even,’ ” she shared.

However, at the time, the “My Church” singer said she felt the “most comfortable now, at this age, a year after having my kid, and just knowing that I raised another human.”

“I was the house, and I feel like that’s given me so much confidence that I didn’t have before when I was a size two,” she revealed. “So I definitely feel like being a mom has made me feel really powerful in my own body because look what we’re capable of.”

In early April, the GIRL artist posted a set of photos of herself — the first of her relaxing in a nude-colored underwear set in bed and the second of her working out in a different gray ensemble — and wrote that she is “never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again.”

“No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys. The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome,” Morris shared. “You are and always were a f—ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud.”