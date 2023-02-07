Marcus Theatres Hires Steve Bunnell EVP Content Strategy – The Hamden Journal

Steve Bunnell has scored a highly coveted exec job by many in exhibition, from what I’ve been told, the EVP of Content Strategy post at Marcus Theatres.

What Bunnell brings to the exec position is his years of working in both distribution (at Universal) and exhibition. He’ll lead the programming of new releases, alternative content, live events and experiential cinema at 84 Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations.

“The excitement and demand for moviegoing continues to grow, whether for the latest blockbuster or the newest indie hit,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are committed to creating even more opportunities for our guests to enjoy exciting out-of-home entertainment experiences at Marcus Theatres. With a long history working with both film studios and in the movie exhibition industry, Steve will play a critical role in our efforts to create new guest programs, bring new content to our screens, and create fresh entertainment options to complement the moviegoing experience.”

“Cinemas are today’s community entertainment center,” said Steve Bunnell, incoming executive vice president of content strategy at Marcus Theatres. “Whether it’s a big action movie or a concert experience, people need and want to share these moments together. I’m excited to help Marcus Theatres expand our offerings with innovative experiences that bring people to theatres.”

Most recently, Bunnell was head of distribution at Briarcliff/Open Road and CEO of Iconic Events Releasing. He also previously led film buying at Alamo Draft House and Regal Entertainment, oversaw programming for the United States and Latin America at Cinemark, and was the general sales manager for Universal Pictures.

Bunnell starts on March 6. He succeeds Sonny Gourley, who has decided to retire after ten years with the company. Bunnell will report directly to Gramz and be based in Los Angeles, where he also serves as president for the Variety Children’s Charity, Southern California.