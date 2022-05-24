Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 5

Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5, per Celtics.

Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Celtics’ injury report for Wednesday at Heat:

Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT

Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE – 5:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable for Game 5, per the Celtics. – 4:59 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics say both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are again questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 in Miami. – 4:58 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5, per Celtics. – 4:58 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Marcus Smart didn’t play in Game 4 because he simply could not. Tyler Herro didn’t play because the Heat had the luxury of making such a decision. With the Eastern finals tied, we’ll see if it pays off, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3330142/2022/0… – 12:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said there was no real update on Rob Williams yet: “He coped with it well during the game last night. You never really know until the next day.” – 11:21 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 102-82 loss in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Awful at the outset.

2. Victor Oladipo tries to provide a spark.

3. Jayson Tatum does that for Celtics.

4. Now a waiting game with Tyler Herro.

5. Marcus Smart out; Derrick White steps up. – 7:45 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond.”

Al Horford was locked in, Rob Williams was back and the Celtics dominated. But after a wire-to-wire blowout, all they wanted was to prove they can do it again. theathletic.com/3330154/2022/0… – 2:50 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams took his Celtics teammates to task after Game 4, demanding the Celtics play with consistent urgency, not just after ‘getting punched in the mouth’ masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:45 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams on Derrick White also naming his recently-born son Hendrix: “He just walked up to me like, ‘Hey Rob…I’m sorry.’ But it’s a nice name.”

Hendrix Williams was in attendance tonight, but it might be a little early for Hendrix White. – 11:57 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams said Derrick White told him he was going to also name his son Hendrix. “It was the first thing he said. He said, “I’m sorry.’” – 11:57 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams told Derrick White to speak his mind with the Celtics: “You’re welcome to this brotherhood. Speak up when you see something. Don’t be scared.” – 11:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams on the Celtics defensive improvement: “It was just being where we’re supposed to be when we’re supposed to be there. Covering for each other. Listening, taking criticism, being together.” – 11:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams: “Not playing last game, I noticed the slip-ups we had on the defensive end.” – 11:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams said the Celtics came out strong “because we lost last game.” He added “We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond.” – 11:53 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Robert Williams: “We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond.” – 11:53 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams on the Celtics’ fast start: “Honestly, because we lost last game. … We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond. That’s just my opinion.” – 11:52 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams: “We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond.” – 11:52 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams has no doubts about his knee, but that they have to monitor the swelling tomorrow that he usually gets after games. Did say it felt good playing at least. – 11:52 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Robert Williams says his knee feels good coming out of this game but they’re going to see how the knee reacts tomorrow. He says he’s confident in playing Wednesday – 11:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams said that he feels good and has “no doubts” about his knee, but that he has to see how he recovers the day after a game. – 11:52 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams said his knee “felt great.” He said he’s been dealing with some swelling and stiffness lately. He’s been spending a lot of time with the trainers trying to get it to respond well. – 11:51 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams: “I felt good playing.” – 11:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams: “Obviously a great feeling to be out there. Knee feels great. It’s good. We’ll get it checked tomorrow and see where it’s at.” – 11:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 102-82 loss in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Awful at the outset.

2. Victor Oladipo tries to provide spark.

3. Jayson Tatum does that for Celtics.

4. Now a waiting game with Tyler Herro.

5. Marcus Smart out; Derrick White steps up. – 11:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams and Derrick White get podium games tonight.

That’s a good sign for their health. Generally, an injured player won’t speak postgame. – 11:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Derrick White had a “little cramping, but he’s fine”.

Added that pulling Rob Williams was just precautionary, given his recovery from knee surgery. – 11:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams was out:

31 PTS

10 REB

6 AST

4 STL

Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams has played:

8.3 PPG

6.3 RPG

1.6 APG

0 SPG pic.twitter.com/kNzV68gHkX – 10:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Robert Williams tonight:

12 PTS

9 REB

5 OREB

2 BLK

4-5 FG

All-Defense. pic.twitter.com/WlqJO6M42o – 10:51 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Robert Williams headed to the locker room. – 10:21 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Robert Williams (likely final) stat line will be 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in just 19 minutes

In reality, his impact was much more significant – he and Al Horford put a lid on Miami’s basket with their activity around the rim – 10:13 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Robert Williams has a brief conversation with a trainer, puts an ice pack on his knee and chills on the bench, #Celtics #Heat – 10:10 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After Robert Williams looked like he was laboring a bit on that left knee, he checks out here early in the third. With Boston up 32, have to wonder if the Celtics will be conservative with him the rest of the way here tonight. – 10:09 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

If Robert Williams plays again in this game it’d be pretty bad. He’s been limping around the last few minutes. – 10:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

That will probably do it for Rob Williams: 12 points, 9 rebounds in 18 minutes. – 10:09 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Robert WIlliams has put in the work tonight, but he’s also laboring. We’ll see if he returns with the #Celtics up 32. #Heat – 10:09 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams doesn’t look right. He has allowed blowbys on each of the last two possessions. Still wincing a bit too. – 10:08 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

If Robert Williams can just stay healthy. … just such a difference-maker defensively and also so effective catching lobs on other end. – 10:06 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Great block there by Robert Williams, but he winced a bit afterward. Staying in the game, but I think the knee is bothering him a bit based on his reaction there. – 10:03 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Five of Robert Williams’ nine rebounds have come on the offensive glass. – 9:38 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart is always giving teammates defensive tips during huddles. He just had a pretty long chat with Robert Williams and demonstrated some pointers to him during this timeout. – 9:37 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The Rob Williams on/off difference was tangible in the regular season. It’s kind of wild to watch it carry over essentially 1-to-1 in the postseason. – 9:35 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Horford and Robert Williams have out rebounded the entire Miami team – 9:34 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Strus, Lowry, Robinson and Vincent are 0-14.

Miami is 4-23 on 2-point shots.

(Did we mention Rob Williams is back) – 9:31 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Derrick White has 10 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and at least two offensive fouls drawn with five minutes left in the second quarter. Just a huge start from him with Marcus Smart out. – 9:28 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Marcus Smart is on the #Celtics bench in a hoodie with matching sweats. I miss the matching satin sets from Miami, honestly. – 8:53 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Starting lineups for Heat and Celtics. Not a surprise, but Jimmy Butler playing. Derrick White in for Marcus Smart. Robert Williams returns and is starting. pic.twitter.com/hByBjW3yUP – 8:08 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 23, 2022 – Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Starters

Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams

Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: Smart, Hauser Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/wtLs7zbSll – 8:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Marcus Smart out due to swollen ankle, Robert Williams III will play for Celtics in Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/23/mar… – 7:57 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

In a game the Celtics have to have, they’re missing arguably their most important player. Jayson Tatum may be their best, but no one does quite what Marcus Smart does for Boston. W/@Shams Charania theathletic.com/news/celtics-m… – 7:51 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Marcus Smart being OUT for Game 4 presents a golden opportunity for Miami to go up 3-1. He was the catalyst in the Game 2 blowout and has been an asset at both ends. Heat already playing with house money and can land Boston in serious trouble if they take advantage tonight – 7:47 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics are 5-8 in the 13 games Marcus Smart missed this year, including the Game 2 win at home vs. Milwaukee and the Game 1 loss at Miami. – 7:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Derrick White will start tonight in place of sidelined Marcus Smart. – 7:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Schematically, Robert Williams changes things for Miami’s offensive attack

But White starting for Smart

Butler will hunt early – 7:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Tyler Herro, Celtics’ Marcus Smart out for Game 4 of East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 4:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White – 7:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Celtics injury report for Game 4:

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE

Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 7:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Celtics: Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT – 7:26 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Marcus Smart out. Robert Williams in for tonight. – 7:24 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Marcus Smart officially out tonight. Robert Williams is in – 7:24 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Marcus Smart is out tonight for Boston.

Robert Williams is in. – 7:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So no Tyler Herro, no Marcus Smart

It’s a game – 7:23 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart had been ruled out. Robert Williams is available. – 7:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics say Marcus Smart is out and Robert Williams is available for tonight’s Game 4. – 7:23 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

SMART is OUT, Robert Williams is AVAILABLE. #Celtics #Heat – 7:23 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart is out with an ankle sprain per Celtics, but Rob Williams will return from knee soreness. – 7:23 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) will not play tonight in Game 4 against the Miami Heat. Robert Williams will play. – 7:23 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Marcus Smart is OUT tonight, Celtics say. – 7:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart is OUT for Game 4. – 7:23 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 4 vs. Miami tonight. There has been increased swelling in his sprained right ankle. – 7:23 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Marcus Smart just arrived at TD Garden, limping badly. Hard to imagine he plays tonight – 7:19 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Smart’s ankle still “quite swollen,” according to Udoka. Spent day getting treatment, and will now test it out. On Rob Williams, “swelling is minimal” in his knee. – 6:53 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime characterizes Marcus Smart’s ankle as “quite swollen”… Says Marcus is known to play through a lot though so still waiting on him testing it – 6:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart’s ankle is “pretty swollen . . . it is quite swollen.” – 6:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is testing things out pregame, but that his ankle is “quite swollen”. – 6:52 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Marcus Smart and Rob Williams temain questionable. Ime Udoka said both are testing their injuries over the next 15 minutes. – 6:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Ime Udoka says both Rob Williams and Marcus Smart are being tested for injury and they will know in the next 15 minutes on their status – 6:47 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both go through testing in the next 15 monutes to see if they can play tonight. – 6:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III remain questionable at the moment due to their injuries. – 6:47 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain questionable. Multiple reports that Williams likely will play – 6:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are still questionable, per Ime Udoka. Team expects to know if they’ll play in the next 15 minutes or so. – 6:47 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart and Rob Williams remain questionable and will get tested out in the next 15 minutes, per Ime Udoka. – 6:47 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Willians and Marcus Smart are both still questionable and will get tested within the next 15 minutes. – 6:47 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams is expected to be back on the floor for the Celtics for Game 4 per Shams masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:54 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Celtics center Robert Williams is likely to play in Game 4 tonight vs. Miami. Boston’s All-Defensive center missed Game 3 due to knee soreness. – 5:37 PM

