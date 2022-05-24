Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 5

Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5, per Celtics.
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ injury report for Wednesday at Heat:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE – 5:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Marcus Smart didn’t play in Game 4 because he simply could not. Tyler Herro didn’t play because the Heat had the luxury of making such a decision. With the Eastern finals tied, we’ll see if it pays off, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3330142/2022/0… – 12:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said there was no real update on Rob Williams yet: “He coped with it well during the game last night. You never really know until the next day.” – 11:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond.”
Al Horford was locked in, Rob Williams was back and the Celtics dominated. But after a wire-to-wire blowout, all they wanted was to prove they can do it again. theathletic.com/3330154/2022/0… – 2:50 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams took his Celtics teammates to task after Game 4, demanding the Celtics play with consistent urgency, not just after ‘getting punched in the mouth’ masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:45 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams on Derrick White also naming his recently-born son Hendrix: “He just walked up to me like, ‘Hey Rob…I’m sorry.’ But it’s a nice name.”
Hendrix Williams was in attendance tonight, but it might be a little early for Hendrix White. – 11:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams told Derrick White to speak his mind with the Celtics: “You’re welcome to this brotherhood. Speak up when you see something. Don’t be scared.” – 11:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams on the Celtics defensive improvement: “It was just being where we’re supposed to be when we’re supposed to be there. Covering for each other. Listening, taking criticism, being together.” – 11:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams: “Not playing last game, I noticed the slip-ups we had on the defensive end.” – 11:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams said the Celtics came out strong “because we lost last game.” He added “We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond.” – 11:53 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams on the Celtics’ fast start: “Honestly, because we lost last game. … We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond. That’s just my opinion.” – 11:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has no doubts about his knee, but that they have to monitor the swelling tomorrow that he usually gets after games. Did say it felt good playing at least. – 11:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams said his knee “felt great.” He said he’s been dealing with some swelling and stiffness lately. He’s been spending a lot of time with the trainers trying to get it to respond well. – 11:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams: “Obviously a great feeling to be out there. Knee feels great. It’s good. We’ll get it checked tomorrow and see where it’s at.” – 11:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams and Derrick White get podium games tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Derrick White had a “little cramping, but he’s fine”.
Added that pulling Rob Williams was just precautionary, given his recovery from knee surgery. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams was out:
31 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
4 STL
Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams has played:
8.3 PPG
6.3 RPG
1.6 APG
0 SPG pic.twitter.com/kNzV68gHkX – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Robert Williams tonight:
12 PTS
9 REB
5 OREB
2 BLK
4-5 FG
All-Defense. pic.twitter.com/WlqJO6M42o – 10:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Robert Williams (likely final) stat line will be 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in just 19 minutes
In reality, his impact was much more significant – he and Al Horford put a lid on Miami’s basket with their activity around the rim – 10:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams has a brief conversation with a trainer, puts an ice pack on his knee and chills on the bench, #Celtics #Heat – 10:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Robert Williams looked like he was laboring a bit on that left knee, he checks out here early in the third. With Boston up 32, have to wonder if the Celtics will be conservative with him the rest of the way here tonight. – 10:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
If Robert Williams plays again in this game it’d be pretty bad. He’s been limping around the last few minutes. – 10:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert WIlliams has put in the work tonight, but he’s also laboring. We’ll see if he returns with the #Celtics up 32. #Heat – 10:09 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams doesn’t look right. He has allowed blowbys on each of the last two possessions. Still wincing a bit too. – 10:08 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
If Robert Williams can just stay healthy. … just such a difference-maker defensively and also so effective catching lobs on other end. – 10:06 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Great block there by Robert Williams, but he winced a bit afterward. Staying in the game, but I think the knee is bothering him a bit based on his reaction there. – 10:03 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Five of Robert Williams’ nine rebounds have come on the offensive glass. – 9:38 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart is always giving teammates defensive tips during huddles. He just had a pretty long chat with Robert Williams and demonstrated some pointers to him during this timeout. – 9:37 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Rob Williams on/off difference was tangible in the regular season. It’s kind of wild to watch it carry over essentially 1-to-1 in the postseason. – 9:35 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Horford and Robert Williams have out rebounded the entire Miami team – 9:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Strus, Lowry, Robinson and Vincent are 0-14.
Miami is 4-23 on 2-point shots.
(Did we mention Rob Williams is back) – 9:31 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Derrick White has 10 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and at least two offensive fouls drawn with five minutes left in the second quarter. Just a huge start from him with Marcus Smart out. – 9:28 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Marcus Smart is on the #Celtics bench in a hoodie with matching sweats. I miss the matching satin sets from Miami, honestly. – 8:53 PM
Starting lineups for Heat and Celtics. Not a surprise, but Jimmy Butler playing. Derrick White in for Marcus Smart. Robert Williams returns and is starting. pic.twitter.com/hByBjW3yUP – 8:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Marcus Smart out due to swollen ankle, Robert Williams III will play for Celtics in Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/23/mar… – 7:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
In a game the Celtics have to have, they’re missing arguably their most important player. Jayson Tatum may be their best, but no one does quite what Marcus Smart does for Boston. W/@Shams Charania theathletic.com/news/celtics-m… – 7:51 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Marcus Smart being OUT for Game 4 presents a golden opportunity for Miami to go up 3-1. He was the catalyst in the Game 2 blowout and has been an asset at both ends. Heat already playing with house money and can land Boston in serious trouble if they take advantage tonight – 7:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics are 5-8 in the 13 games Marcus Smart missed this year, including the Game 2 win at home vs. Milwaukee and the Game 1 loss at Miami. – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Schematically, Robert Williams changes things for Miami’s offensive attack
But White starting for Smart
Butler will hunt early – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jay King @ByJayKing
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 4 vs. Miami tonight. There has been increased swelling in his sprained right ankle. – 7:23 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Marcus Smart just arrived at TD Garden, limping badly. Hard to imagine he plays tonight – 7:19 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Smart’s ankle still “quite swollen,” according to Udoka. Spent day getting treatment, and will now test it out. On Rob Williams, “swelling is minimal” in his knee. – 6:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime characterizes Marcus Smart’s ankle as “quite swollen”… Says Marcus is known to play through a lot though so still waiting on him testing it – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart’s ankle is “pretty swollen . . . it is quite swollen.” – 6:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jay King @ByJayKing
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is expected to be back on the floor for the Celtics for Game 4 per Shams masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Celtics center Robert Williams is likely to play in Game 4 tonight vs. Miami. Boston’s All-Defensive center missed Game 3 due to knee soreness. – 5:37 PM
