Marcus Smart leaves Celtics-Bucks game with apparent injury

Marcus Smart injury: DPOY heads to locker room during first half vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Less than halfway through Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics are already contending with another injury to one of their key players.

Starting point guard Marcus Smart, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, went straight to the locker room as the first half wound down against the Bucks after a collision in the lane with Milwaukee guard Jevon Carter.

Smart returned for the second half, however, despite suffering an apparent right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion.

The Celtics were without starting center Robert Williams III for the first two games of their series against the Brooklyn Nets, getting him back in a limited role for the final two games of the sweep before he returned to the starting lineup in Game 1 on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown also appears to be somewhat dinged up for the Celtics, nursing a hamstring ailment.