Marcus Smart finishes off Nets with left hand finish as shot clock expires

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown have great reaction to Smart’s lefty finish vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Erasing a 17-point deficit against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday was a total team effort for the Boston Celtics.

That includes Marcus Smart, who had his finger prints all over the 114-107 Boston win. Specifically, the finger prints of his left hand.

With the Celtics comfortably ahead by 8 with just over a minute remaining, Smart erased any chances of a Nets comeback with an absolute dagger of a teardrop off the backboard as time expired…with his left hand.

Kyrie Irving appears to break fast for Ramadan during Celtics-Nets game

Smart and Jaylen Brown gazed in amazement at what the newly-crowned Defensive Player of the Year accomplished with his off-hand, the finishing touches of a victory which gave the Celtics a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Nets.

It wasn’t the most effective night from Smart, as he finished with 12 points on 3 of 9 shooting, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. But when it mattered most, he was able to make a difference in giving Boston a commanding series lead as it shifts to Brooklyn on Saturday for Game 3. Teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win 92.4 of the time.