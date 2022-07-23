Marcus Mumford Announces First Solo Tour for Fall

Marcus Mumford has announced a fall tour — his first as a solo artist outside of Mumford and Sons — that will take him to 31 cities in North America over a two-month period, starting Sept. 19 in Boulder and wrapping up Nov. 10 in Toronto.

The tour dates consist mostly of gigs at historic theaters like New York’s Beacon (Nov. 7), L.A.’s Wiltern (Sept. 30), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (Oct. 30), the Chicago Theatre (Oct. 24) and Seattle’s Paramount (Sept. 26), along with a few dates at super-sized clubs of note like Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa (Oct. 17). He’ll join the bill at two festivals along the way — the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas will be one of his first stops (Sept. 24), followed by the Austin City Limits Festival (Oct. 9).

More from Variety

Danielle Ponder will be the opening act for the first half of the tour, Sept. 19-Oct. 14, with the A’s as support on the second half, Oct. 17-Nov. 10. (See the full itinerary below.)

Although it’s not officially part of the tour, a select few fans will get a preview of his solo music in a one-off show this weekend, as he will be hosting a special “Marcus Mumford and Friends” gig at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI Saturday night — an “aftershow” that will be put on in conjunction with the Newport Folk Festival.

For the regular tour dates, a presale for fan club members will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, to be followed by a general on-sale July 29 at 10 local time.

The tour is in support of his forthcoming debut solo album, “(Self-titled),” which comes out Sept. 16 on Capitol. The collection was produced by Blake Mills and includes Brandi Carlile, Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers as guest vocalists.

A single, “Cannibal,” has already been released, with a one-take smartphone music video directed by Steven Spielberg (the filmmaker’s first) having come out this week. See that video here. The singer-songwriter also premiered another track from the video, which he co-wrote with Carlile, at her L.A. Greek shows in June; watch that performance here.

Story continues

The full Mumford fall tour itinerary:

9/19 9/20 9/24 9/26 9/27 9/30 10/4 10/6 10/7 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/14 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/28 10/29 10/30 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/5 11/7 11/8 11/10 Boulder, CO Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Portland, OR Los Angeles, CA Ventura, CA El Cajon, CA Phoenix, AZ Austin, TX Houston, TX Dallas, TX New Orleans, LA Austin, TX Tulsa, OK Kansas City, MO Milwaukee, WI Madison, WI Saint Paul, MN Chicago, IL Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Durham, NC Atlanta, GA Nashville, TN Asheville, NC Washington, DC Philadelphia, PA Portland, ME New York, NY Boston, MA Toronto, ON Fox Theatre Paramount Theatre iHeartRadio Music Festival The Paramount Theatre Keller Auditorium The Wiltern Majestic Ventura Theatre The Magnolia The Van Buren ACL Fest White Oak Music Hall Majestic Theatre Orpheum Theater ACL Fest Cain’s Ballroom Midland Theatre The Pabst Theater The Sylvee Palace Theatre Chicago Theatre The Fillmore Detroit Brown Theatre Durham Performing Arts Center The Eastern Ryman Auditorium Thomas Wolfe Auditorium The Anthem The Met Philadelphia State Theater Beacon Theatre Wang Theatre – Boch Center Massey Hall

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.