Marcus Morris ejected after foul hit Ja Morant in the face

Marcus Morris tried to get up to defend a dunk at the rim, but ended up hitting Ja Morant right in the face. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris was ejected from their game against the Memphis Grizzlies after he hit Ja Morant in the face while Morant was on his way up for a dunk.

Morris, in the third quarter of their 135-109 loss at FedExForum, went to contest a Morant dunk attempt up at the rim. Instead of hitting the ball, however, Morris’ right hand connected directly with Morant’s face — which sent Morant sprawling to the court.

Morris was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, and immediately ejected. He finished the night with three points and four rebounds while shooting just 1-of-6 from the field.

The Clippers trailed for nearly all of the contest on Tuesday night outside of a brief lead in the opening minutes before the Grizzlies cruised to the blowout 26-point win. Morant led Memphis with 30 points and seven rebounds while shooting 12-of-19 from the field, and Jaren Jackson dropped 26 points with 11 rebounds.

[]

The Grizzlies shot better than 51% from the field as a team, and held the Clippers to just 19 points in the third period. They have now won six of their last seven.

Norman Powell put up 16 points for the Clippers, and Reggie Jackson added 12 points in the loss. They were the only two starters to score in double figures. Isaiah Hartenstein led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from the field off the bench. The Clippers have now lost three of their last four.