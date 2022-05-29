Marcus Ericsson wins Indy 500 in shootout thriller as pit penalty leads to heartbreak for leader Scott Dixon

Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, drives into the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Marcus Ericsson held on in a two-lap shootout after a late red flag on Sunday to with the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

After starting the race in fifth position, the 31-year-old Swedish former Formula 1 driver took a lead into the late red-caution stoppage and held on during the shootout to secure his first Indianapolis 500 win in front of a crowd of more than 325,000 fans.

Meanwhile, Scott Dixon found heartbreak at Indianapolis once again. The six-time IndyCar Series champion secured pole position and led for much of the day. But he lost the lead on lap 177 after being hit with a speeding penalty on pit row during his final pit stop with 23 laps to go.

The penalty dropped Dixon from first to near the back of the pack, ending any hope of winning his second-career Indianapolis 500 after dominating the race. Considered many to be the greatest IndyCar driver of his era, Dixon will have to wait for another shot to join the ranks of multi-time Indianapolis 500 winners. The New Zealand driver won the race in 2008 and claims three second-place finishes.

Jimmie Johnson also found heartbreak late in the race. The seven-time NASCAR series champion spun out on turn 2 with six laps remaining and crashed hard into the wall, marking a disappointing end to his Indianapolis 500 debut. The wreck brought out the red flag, forcing all cars to pit in an effort to avoid ending the race under caution.

After a seven-minute delay, the cars left pit road under caution before racing resumed at full speed for the final two laps of the race. Mexico’s Pato O’Ward challenged Ericsson for the lead in the late sprint, but Ericsson held him off for the win to jump to from eighth to first in the IndyCar Series points lead.