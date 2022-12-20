Marcus Coloma Exits ‘General Hospital’ After 3 Years – The Hamden Journal

Marcus Coloma is leaving General Hospital at ABC after 3 years on the soap. The actor portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the daytime program.

“Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” a representative for the show told Soap Opera Digest.

Daytime Confidential was the first to report the news of Coloma’s exit adding that the actor opted not to film his final scenes after he learned he had been cut.

The Hamden Journal has reached out to ABC for comment and will update when we hear back from them.

Coloma’s acting credits include Fox’s Point Pleasant as Father Tomas and played Matt Evans in South Beach. He has appeared on several television series, including playing One Tree Hill and on the ABC Family show Make It or Break It, Lucifer, Major Crimes and False Profits.

The daytime soap star also played Hilary Duff’s love interest in Material Girls and he starred in Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 and Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3.

Coloma had recently been absent from General Hospital after contracting Covid and actor Adam Huss stepped into the role of Nikolas Cassadine as Coloma recuperated.

The role of Nikolas Cassadine was originated by actor Tyler Christopher in 1996 and immediately became a fan favorite. Christopher played the character through 1999 and returned in 2003 before departing again in 2016. Nikolas Cassadine is the grandson of Helena Cassadine, the role originated by Elizabeth Taylor in 1981. Nikolas has also been played by Coltin Scott (1999-2003), Chris Beetem (2005) and Nick Stabile (2016).