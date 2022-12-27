Marcus Coloma Did Not Film Final ‘General Hospital’ Scenes “Due To Health Issues” – The Hamden Journal

Marcus Coloma confirmed his exit from General Hospital after three years of portraying Nikolas Cassadine. His departure came with the news that the actor was not able to film his final scenes. Colomo’s final appearance is due at the end of January.

The Hamden Journal has now learned that Coloma and ABC came to an agreement “that he should not film the remaining few days of the year” following “health issues with his recent Covid exposure” that had kept him away from the soap set recently.

A spokesperson for the actor also rebutted rumors that Coloma was fired and walked off the set refusing to film his final scenes. Coloma signed a three-year contract back in 2019 with the network, which was fulfilled this year.

In a letter addressed to friends and fans, Coloma shared in a statement how grateful he is to the General Hospital fanbase that have supported him throughout his journey on the soap.

Read the full letter from the actor’s spokesperson below:

Dear Friends and Fans of Marcus Coloma,

As mentioned in a statement provided by ABC, we wanted to confirm that Marcus “will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January.” Marcus has wrapped his 3-year contract with General Hospital and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers and directors. Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.

Marcus has been thrilled to bring nearly 300 episodes of the iconic and complicated character of Nikolas back to life. “I was immediately taken with the family feel of the ensemble cast,” said Coloma. “And I fell in love with the extremely passionate fanbase. Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support.”