Marco Bellocchio Visions du Réel Honor – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Marco Bellocchio Honorary Prize
The 2022 edition of the Visions du Réel film festival in Nyon, Switzerland, will present its Honorary Award to Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio. The Fists In My Pocket and The Traitor director will attend the festival to pick up his prize. He will host a masterclass during the event, while a retrospective of his films will be screened, as well as his new documentary. “Marco Bellocchio exercises impressive liberty and modernity to combine registers of images and genres, moving between fiction and documentary, between the intimate and the collective. We are extremely happy and delighted to pay tribute to an indisputable master of contemporary filmmaking, as well as to a body of work which, from the very first films, has demonstrated dazzling modernity, and is brooding, subversive and audacious, formidably eclectic,” said Emilie Bujès, Artistic Director of Visions du Réel.
The prize will be awarded during the 53rd edition of the fest, which runs April 7-17. The filmmaker was the recipient of an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannse last year.
UK Casting Awards 2022
Nominees have been confirmed for this year’s edition of the UK Casting Awards, which will take place on February 2022 at London Ham Yard Hotel. Films, TV series and stage plays up for prizes include The Crown, Ted Lasso, It’s A Sin, After Love, and Constellations. See the full list below:
Best Casting in a TV Drama Series
Adult Material – Shaheen Baig
Bridgerton – Kelly Valentine Hendry, Cole Edwards (Associate)
The Crown – Robert Sterne, Kate Bone (Associate)
Unforgotten – Victor Jenkins, Seth Mason (Associate)
Best Casting in a TV Comedy Series
Alma’s Not Normal – Catherine Willis
Motherland (Series 3) – Sarah Crowe
Ted Lasso (Season 2) – Theo Park
We Are Lady Parts – Aisha Bywaters
Best Casting in an Independent Film (under £3 million) – includes Straight to TV
After Love – Shaheen Baig
County Lines – Aisha Bywaters, Ceri Bedingfield (Assistant)
Limbo – Dan Jackson
Rare Beasts – Shaheen Baig, Jonny Boutwood (Associate)
Best Casting in a Film (over £3 million) – includes Straight to TV
Cruella – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Assistant)
Enola Holmes – Jina Jay, Olivia Brittain (Associate) , Verity Naughton (Young Person Search)
The Dig – Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate)
The Mauritanian – Nina Gold
Best Casting in Regional Theatre (Outside of M25 includes straight Plays & Musicals)
Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Newcastle Theatre Royal – Jill Green, Nicholas Hockaday (Assistant) , Jo Hawes (Children’s Casting Director)
Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester – James Pearson and Rosie Pearson
South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre – Charlotte Sutton, Verity Naughton (Additional Children’s Casting)
The Comedy of Errors, Garden Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company (and tour) – Matthew Dewsbury
Best Casting in Musical Theatre (inside M25)
Back to the Future, Adelphi Theatre, David Grindrod
Carousel, Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Lucy Casson, James Orange and Jacob Sparrow, Verity Naughton (Children’s Casting Director)
Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre, David Grindrod
Singing in the Rain, Sadler’s Wells , Stuart Burt, Richard Johnston and Jacob Sparrow
Best Casting in Theatre (inside M25)
Constellations, Donmar Warehouse at the Vaudeville Theatre – Anna Cooper
Harm, The Bush – Annelie Powell
Romeo & Juliet, National Theatre – Alastair Coomer, Bryony Jarvis-Taylor
Romeo & Juliet, Regents Park Open Air Theatre – Stuart Burt, Annelie Powell
Best Casting in a Limited or Single Series
Des – Victor Jenkins, Seth Mason (Associate)
It’s a Sin – Andy Pryor, Ri McDaid-Wren (Associate), Ray Böhm (Assistant)
Small Axe – Gary Davy, Alex Howes (Associate), Jessica Straker (Assistant)
The Queen’s Gambit – Olivia Scott-Webb, Nicola Chisholm (Associate)
Best Casting in a Commercial
Amazon ‘The Show Must Go On’ – Kharmel Cochrane
Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Bus’ – Michael Cox, Thom Hammond
NHS ‘Stay Home Now. We’ll Meet Again’ – Sasha Robertson Casting
Sainsburys ‘The Gravy Song’ – Kharmel Cochrane
Berlin Program Additions
The 2022 Berlin Film Festival has confirmed the full line-up for its Forum main program, which consists of 27 features this year. The fest has also unveiled Berlinale Classics, which will showcase a variety of restored classics, including Jean-Luc Godard’s Notre Musique and Ken Russell’s Tommy. The full line-ups are below.
Berlin Forum Main Program:
Afterwater
Germany / Spain / South Korea / Serbia
by Dane Komljen
with Jonasz Hapka, Signe Westberg, Boban Kaluđer
World premiere
Akyn (Poet)
Kazakhstan
by Darezhan Omirbayev
with Yerdos Kanayev, Serik Salkinbayev, Klara Kabylgazina
European premiere
Bashtaalak sa’at (Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day?)
Egypt / Lebanon / Germany
by Mohammad Shawky Hassan
with Donia Massoud, Ahmed El Gendy, Salim Mrad
World premiere / debut film
Camuflaje (Camouflage)
Argentina
by Jonathan Perel
with Felix Bruzzone, Margarita Molfino, Iris Avellaneda
World premiere / documentary form
Cette maison (This House)
Canada
by Miryam Charleswith Schelby Jean-Baptiste, Florence Blain Mbaye, Eve Duranceau
World premiere / debut film
La edad media (The Middle Ages)
Argentina
by Alejo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña
with Cleo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña, Alejo Moguillansky
World premiere
L’état et moi
Germany
by Max Linz
with Sophie Rois, Jeremy Mockridge, Hauke Heumann
World premiere
Europe
Germany / France
by Philip Scheffner
with Rhim Ibrir, Thierry Cantin, Didier Cuillierier
World premiere
Une fleur à la bouche (A Flower in the Mouth)
France / Germany / South Korea
by Éric Baudelaire
with Oxmo Puccino, Dali Benssalah
World premiere
Für die Vielen – Die Arbeiterkammer Wien (For the Many – The Vienna Chamber of Labour)
Austria
by Constantin Wulff
World premiere / documentary form
Geographies of Solitude
Canada
by Jacquelyn Mills
with Zoe Lucas
World premiere / documentary form
Happer’s Comet
USA
by Tyler Taormina
with Grace Berlino, Jax Terry, Ryan McGlade
World premiere
Jet Lag
Switzerland / Austria
by Zheng Lu Xinyuan
with Lin Wenqing, Zoe, Zheng Lu Xinyuan
World premiere / documentary form
Mato seco em chamas (Dry Ground Burning)
Brazil / Portugal
by Adirley Queirós, Joana Pimenta
with Joana Darc, Léa Alves, Andreia Vieira
World premiere
Miền ký ức (Memoryland)
Vietnam / Deutschland
by Kim Quy Bui
with Mong Giao Vu, Thi Thu Trang Nguyen, Van Thai Nguyen
European premiere
Mis dos voces (My Two Voices)
Canada
by Lina Rodriguez
with Ana Garay Kostic, Marinela Piedrahita, Claudia Montoya
World premiere / documentary form
Najeneun deopgo bameneun chupgo (Hot in Day, Cold at Night)
South Korea
by Park Song-yeol
with Won Hyang-ra, Park Song-yeol, Shin Won-woo
International premiere
Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (We Haven’t Lost Our Way)
Poland
by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal
with Agnieszka Żulewska, Andrzej Konopka, Oskar Hamerski
World premiere
Nuclear Family
USA / Singapore
by Erin Wilkerson, Travis Wilkerson
with Travis Wilkerson, Erin Wilkerson, Matilda Wilkerson
European premiere / documentary form
Rewind and Play
Germany / France
By Alain Gomis
World premiere / documentary form
Scala
Thailand
by Ananta Thitanat
with Pongpop Inheen, Saman Watcharasirirot, Nakorn Nuannngein
World premiere / debut film / documentary form
Super Natural
Portugal
by Jorge Jácome
with Alexis Fernandes, Bárbara Matos, Celestine Ngantonga Ndzana
World premiere / debut film / documentary form
Terra que marca (Striking Land)
Portugal
by Raul Domingues
with Maria Alice Sousa, Manual Jesus Duro, Joaquim Sousa
World premiere / documentary form
Três tigres tristes (Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter)
Brazil
by Gustavo Vinagre
with Pedro Ribeiro, Jonata Vieira, Isabella Pereira
World premiere
O trio em mi bemol (The Kegelstatt Trio)
Portugal / Spain
by Rita Azevedo Gomes
with Rita Durão, Pierre Léon, Ado Arrieta
World premiere
The United States of America
USA
by James Benning
World premiere / documentary form
El veterano (The Veteran)
Chile
by Jeronimo Rodriguez
World premiere
Berlinale Classics
Mamma Roma
Italy 1962
by Pier Paolo Pasolini
with Anna Magnani, Ettore Garofolo, Franco Citti, Silvana Corsini, Luisa Loiano
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Kawaita hana (Pale Flower)
Japan 1964
by Masahiro Shinoda
with Ryo Ikebe, Mariko Kaga, Takashi Fujiki, Naoki Sugiura, Shin’ichiro Mikami
World premiere of the digitally remastered version (4K DCP)
Skřivánci na niti (Larks on a String)
Czechoslovakia 1969/1990
by Jiří Menzel
with Rudolf Hrušínský, Vlastimil Brodský, Václav Neckář, Jitka Zelenohorská
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Notre Musique (Our Music)
Switzerland / France 2004
by Jean-Luc Godard
with Sarah Adler, Nade Dieu, Rony Kramer, Simon Eine, Jean-Christophe Bouvet
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Tommy
United Kingdom, 1975
by Ken Russell
with Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Roger Daltrey, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jack Nicholson, Pete Townshend, Tina Turner
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Suzhou he (Suzhou River)
China / Germany 2000
by Lou Ye
with Zhou Xun, Jia Hongsheng, Hua Zhongkai, Yao Anlian, Nai An
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Brüder (Brothers)
Germany 1929
by Werner Hochbaum
with Gyula Balogh, Erna Schumacher, Ilse Berger as well as dockworkers and female labourers
World premiere of the digitally restored version (2K DCP)