Marcia Gay Harden On ‘Confess, Fletch’ & New Show ‘So Help Me Todd’ – The Hamden Journal

This week’s 20 Questions On The Hamden Journal guest is Marcia Gay Harden.

In a chat covering her love for celebrity psychotherapist Esther Perel, Oprah and Clint Eastwood, Harden delves into her regrets and delights, and with touching honesty reveals an all-too-common lifelong struggle with feelings of shame.

She also picks the actress who would play her in the biopic of her life, what TV show she would take into her nuclear bunker and how she bit a hole in her tongue the first time she met Eastwood.

Recently Emmy-nominated for her guest role on limited series The Morning Show, Harden’s storied career has seen her win an Academy Award for playing Lee Krasner in the film Pollock, and later Oscar-nominated for her role in Mystic River. She also won a Tony for her work in the play God of Carnage.

Her latest film, Confess, Fletch, is in theaters and streaming starting today. Harden stars alongside Jon Hamm in a reworking of the comedy private eye story originally led by Chevy Chase. Her character is an Italian countess—and one of Fletch’s main suspects in a theft.

Harden also has an upcoming comedy series, So Help Me Todd, in which she plays Joan, an attorney and mom to her hapless son Todd played by Skylar Astin.

So Help Me Todd premieres on CBS September 29 and will stream on Paramount +.

