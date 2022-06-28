Marching band dives for safety, officer slams into car to stop driver who stormed parade route

A driver is facing charges after causing chaos at a parade in Georgia.

The Rincon Police Department posted on Facebook the driver purposely drove around a barricade and headed toward people on the parade route on Saturday.

Crowds were gathered for the Freedom Rings parade in Effingham County.

Members of the 3rd Infantry Division Marching band were forced to dive out of the way, according to police.

Investigators say the car was heading straight for the Sheriff, Chief Deputy, Rincon Chief Police and a Police Sergeant.

A K9 Officer used their patrol car to crash head on into the driver to stop the vehicle, according to investigators. Police have not determined a motive.

None of the 600+ people at the parade were seriously hurt.

Emergency crews took the officer to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators identified the driver as Anthony Rodriguez, 38, per their Georgia drivers license. Rodriguez was taken to the Effingham County Jail.

If you have video or a statement about this incident, you are asked to contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.

