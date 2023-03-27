March Madness wreaks havoc, yields a shocking Final Four field I The Rush

No. 5 Miami capped off an incredible Elite 8 by overcoming a 13-point, second half deficit to beat No. 2 Texas. No. 4 UConn is the only 2023 Final Four team that has experience in the semifinals, while the Hurricanes, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 9 Florida Atlantic are advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history. In the NBA, LeBron James came off the bench for only the second time in his 20-year pro career after returning from a 13-game absence due to foot injury in a Lakers loss to the Bulls and the Mavericks dropped their fourth straight game as the win-loss record shows the Kyrie Irving trade is not yet paying dividends for Dallas.