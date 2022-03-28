March Madness Schedule, Bracket and Scores

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is in full swing. Eight teams (South Carolina, Stanford, NC State, Louisville, Texas, UConn, Michigan, and Creighton) remain in contention for the 2022 NCAA title.

Here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full March Madness tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played when.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Games Today

Monday, March 28, 2022 – Elite Eight Games:

Teams Time (ET) TV Channel Region No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn 7 p.m. ESPN Bridgeport No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan 9 p.m. ESPN Wichita

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket – Updated for the Elite Eight:

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 1:

Friday, March 18, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 8 Miami (FL) 78 No. 9 South Florida 66 No. 10 South Dakota 75 No. 7 Ole Miss 61 No. 10 Creighton 84 No. 7 Colorado 74 No. 1 South Carolina 79 No. 16 Howard 21 No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84 No. 5 Virginia Tech 81 No. 9 Gonzaga 68 No. 8 Nebraska 55 No. 2 Baylor 89 No. 15 Hawai’i 49 No. 2 Iowa 98 No. 15 Illinois State 58 No. 4 Maryland 102 No. 13 Delaware 71 No. 7 Utah 92 No. 10 Arkansas 69 No. 1 Louisville 83 No. 16 Albany 51 No. 8 Kansas 77 No. 9 Georgia Tech 58 No. 6 Georgia 70 No. 11 Dayton 54 No. 2 Texas 70 No. 15 Fairfield 52 No. 1 Stanford 78 No. 16 Montana State 37 No. 3 Iowa State 78 No. 14 UT Arlington 71

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Saturday, March 19, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 9 Kansas State 50 No. 8 Washington State 40 No. 2 UConn 83 No. 15 Mercer 38 No. 11 Villanova 61 No. 6 BYU 57 No. 3 Indiana 85 No. 14 Charlotte 51 No. 1 NC State 96 No. 16 Longwood 68 No. 6 Ohio State 63 No. 11 Missouri State 56 No. 4 Tennessee 80 No. 13 Buffalo 67 No. 3 Michigan 74 No. 14 American 39 No. 7 UCF 69 No. 10 Florida 52 No. 11 Princeton 69 No. 6 Kentucky 62 No. 3 LSU 83 No. 14 Jackson State 77 No. 12 Belmont 73 No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT) No. 5 North Carolina 79 No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66 No. 5 Notre Dame 89 No. 12 UMass 78 No. 4 Arizona 72 No. 13 UNLV 67 No. 4 Oklahoma 78 No. 13 IUPUI 72

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 2:

Sunday, March 20, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 10 Creighton 64 (recap here) No. 2 Iowa 62 No. 4 Maryland 89 No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 65 No. 1 South Carolina 49 No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 33 No. 2 Texas 78 No. 7 Utah 56 No. 10 South Dakota 61 (recap here) No. 2 Baylor 47 No. 1 Louisville 68 No. 9 Gonzaga 59 No. 3 Iowa State 67 No. 6 Georgia 44 No. 1 Stanford 91 No. 8 Kansas 65

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Monday, March 21, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 1 NC State 89 No. 9 Kansas State 57 No. 3 Michigan 64 No. 11 Villanova 49 No. 5 Notre Dame 108 No. 4 Oklahoma 64 No. 4 Tennessee 70 No. 12 Belmont 67 No. 3 Indiana 56 No. 11 Princeton 55 No. 6 Ohio State 79 No. 3 LSU 64 No. 2 UConn 52 No. 7 UCF 47 No. 5 North Carolina 63 No. 4 Arizona 45

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet 16 Results:

Results and scores from the Sweet 16 games on Friday, March 25, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 1 South Carolina 69 No. 5 North Carolina 61 No. 2 Texas 66 No. 6 Ohio State 63 No. 1 Stanford 72 No. 4 Maryland 66 No. 10 Creighton 76 No. 3 Iowa State 68

Results and scores from the Sweet 16 games on Saturday, March 26, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 1 NC State 66 No. 5 Notre Dame 63 No. 2 UConn 75 No. 3 Indiana 58 No. 1 Louisville 76 No. 4 Tennessee 64 No. 3 Michigan 52 No. 10 South Dakota 49

Elite Eight Results:

Results and scores from Sunday, March 27, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 1 South Carolina 80 No. 10 Creighton 50 No. 1 Stanford 59 No. 2 Texas 50

2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites

Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:

Round Dates Hosts/Site(s) First Round March 18-19, 2022 University of South Carolina (Colonial Life Arena)

Iowa State University (James Hilton Coliseum)

University of Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena

University of Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)

Baylor University (Ferrell Center)

Stanford (Maples Pavilion)

University of Maryland (XFINITY Center)

University of Texas (Frank Erwin Center) Second Round March 20-21, 2022 Regional Semifinals March 25-26, 2022 Bridgeport Regional (Total Mortgage Arena) – Hosted by UConn and Fairfield University

Greensboro Regional (Greensboro Coliseum Complex) – Hosted by ACC

Wichita Regional (Intrust Bank Arena) – Hosted by Wichita State University

Spokane Regional (Spokane Arena) – Hosted by Gonzaga University Regional Final March 27-28, 2022 Final Four – Semifinals April 1, 2022 NCAA Championship Game April 3, 2022

When is the Final Four?

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.

How to Watch March Madness

ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC. (The specific TV station for each game is indicated above.)

