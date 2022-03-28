March Madness Schedule, Bracket and Scores

March Madness Schedule, Bracket and Scores

by

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is in full swing. Eight teams (South Carolina, Stanford, NC State, Louisville, Texas, UConn, Michigan, and Creighton) remain in contention for the 2022 NCAA title.

Here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full March Madness tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played when.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Games Today

Monday, March 28, 2022 – Elite Eight Games:

Teams

Time (ET)

TV Channel

Region

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn

7 p.m.

ESPN

Bridgeport

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN

Wichita

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket – Updated for the Elite Eight:

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 1:

Friday, March 18, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 8 Miami (FL) 78

No. 9 South Florida 66

No. 10 South Dakota 75

No. 7 Ole Miss 61

No. 10 Creighton 84

No. 7 Colorado 74

No. 1 South Carolina 79

No. 16 Howard 21

No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84

No. 5 Virginia Tech 81

No. 9 Gonzaga 68

No. 8 Nebraska 55

No. 2 Baylor 89

No. 15 Hawai’i 49

No. 2 Iowa 98

No. 15 Illinois State 58

No. 4 Maryland 102

No. 13 Delaware 71

No. 7 Utah 92

No. 10 Arkansas 69

No. 1 Louisville 83

No. 16 Albany 51

No. 8 Kansas 77

No. 9 Georgia Tech 58

No. 6 Georgia 70

No. 11 Dayton 54

No. 2 Texas 70

No. 15 Fairfield 52

No. 1 Stanford 78

No. 16 Montana State 37

No. 3 Iowa State 78

No. 14 UT Arlington 71

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Saturday, March 19, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 9 Kansas State 50

No. 8 Washington State 40

No. 2 UConn 83

No. 15 Mercer 38

No. 11 Villanova 61

No. 6 BYU 57

No. 3 Indiana 85

No. 14 Charlotte 51

No. 1 NC State 96

No. 16 Longwood 68

No. 6 Ohio State 63

No. 11 Missouri State 56

No. 4 Tennessee 80

No. 13 Buffalo 67

No. 3 Michigan 74

No. 14 American 39

No. 7 UCF 69

No. 10 Florida 52

No. 11 Princeton 69

No. 6 Kentucky 62

No. 3 LSU 83

No. 14 Jackson State 77

No. 12 Belmont 73

No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT)

No. 5 North Carolina 79

No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66

No. 5 Notre Dame 89

No. 12 UMass 78

No. 4 Arizona 72

No. 13 UNLV 67

No. 4 Oklahoma 78

No. 13 IUPUI 72

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 2:

Sunday, March 20, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 10 Creighton 64 (recap here)

No. 2 Iowa 62

No. 4 Maryland 89

No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 65

No. 1 South Carolina 49

No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 33

No. 2 Texas 78

No. 7 Utah 56

No. 10 South Dakota 61 (recap here)

No. 2 Baylor 47

No. 1 Louisville 68

No. 9 Gonzaga 59

No. 3 Iowa State 67

No. 6 Georgia 44

No. 1 Stanford 91

No. 8 Kansas 65

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Monday, March 21, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 1 NC State 89

No. 9 Kansas State 57

No. 3 Michigan 64

No. 11 Villanova 49

No. 5 Notre Dame 108

No. 4 Oklahoma 64

No. 4 Tennessee 70

No. 12 Belmont 67

No. 3 Indiana 56

No. 11 Princeton 55

No. 6 Ohio State 79

No. 3 LSU 64

No. 2 UConn 52

No. 7 UCF 47

No. 5 North Carolina 63

No. 4 Arizona 45

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet 16 Results:

Results and scores from the Sweet 16 games on Friday, March 25, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 1 South Carolina 69

No. 5 North Carolina 61

No. 2 Texas 66

No. 6 Ohio State 63

No. 1 Stanford 72

No. 4 Maryland 66

No. 10 Creighton 76

No. 3 Iowa State 68

Results and scores from the Sweet 16 games on Saturday, March 26, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 1 NC State 66

No. 5 Notre Dame 63

No. 2 UConn 75

No. 3 Indiana 58

No. 1 Louisville 76

No. 4 Tennessee 64

No. 3 Michigan 52

No. 10 South Dakota 49

Elite Eight Results:

Results and scores from Sunday, March 27, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 1 South Carolina 80

No. 10 Creighton 50

No. 1 Stanford 59

No. 2 Texas 50

2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites

Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:

Round

Dates

Hosts/Site(s)

First Round

March 18-19, 2022

  • University of South Carolina (Colonial Life Arena)

  • Iowa State University (James Hilton Coliseum)

  • University of Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena

  • University of Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)

  • Baylor University (Ferrell Center)

  • Stanford (Maples Pavilion)

  • University of Maryland (XFINITY Center)

  • University of Texas (Frank Erwin Center)

Second Round

March 20-21, 2022

Regional Semifinals

March 25-26, 2022

  • Bridgeport Regional (Total Mortgage Arena) – Hosted by UConn and Fairfield University

  • Greensboro Regional (Greensboro Coliseum Complex) – Hosted by ACC

  • Wichita Regional (Intrust Bank Arena) – Hosted by Wichita State University

  • Spokane Regional (Spokane Arena) – Hosted by Gonzaga University

Regional Final

March 27-28, 2022

Final Four – Semifinals

April 1, 2022

NCAA Championship Game

April 3, 2022

When is the Final Four?

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.

How to Watch March Madness

ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC. (The specific TV station for each game is indicated above.)

More from On Her Turf

The PHF and Russia’s largest tech company share the same chairman Female engineer Danielle Shepherd leads IMSA sports car team to victory Summitt’s legacy is strong as Tennessee women make it back to Sweet 16

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: March Madness Schedule, Bracket and Scores originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.