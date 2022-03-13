March Madness brackets will be revealed after conference title games

On this Sunday, the Committees say: “Let there be brackets.”

Welcome to Selection Sunday, as both the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets will be revealed in the evening. The men go first (6 p.m. ET, CBS), while the women’s show will start two hours later (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The women’s bracket used to come out the Monday after the men’s seeding. With the tournament expanding to 68 teams for the first time, the women will now also be Sunday. Unlike last year, when the tournaments were played in centralized locations, there will be first- and second-round and regional sites before the Final Four.

For now, let’s celebrate this college basketball holiday.

Follow along as USA TODAY Sports prepares for the bracket reveals, snubs, reactions and predictions:

Richmond back in NCAAs for first time in over a decade

Sixth-seeded Richmond upset top-seeded Davidson 64-62 to claim the Atlantic 10 tournament title and an unlikely spot in the men’s NCAA tourney.

The upstart Spiders (23-12), who led by as many as nine points earlier in the game, saw their lead disappear until Matt Grace converted a three-point play with 19.1 seconds left on the clock to put Richmond back on top. The field goal and free throw were Grace’s only points of the game.

Davidson had a shot to tie or go ahead in the final seconds, but couldn’t convert.

The Tigers (27-6) will now need to wait and see if they’ll receive an at-large bid when the NCAA field is announced this evening.

Richmond returns to the men’s tourney for the first time since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2011.

Texas wins Big 12. Will Baylor be 1 seed?

On Saturday, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme put Baylor on the 1-line. A win over Texas in the women’s Big 12 tournament final would have surely guaranteed their spot there. But the Bears fell to the Longhorns 67-58 for their first Big 12 tournament title since 2003. It was Texas’ second win against Baylor since 2011.

Have Baylor done enough for the fourth No. 1?

Tournament tickets are punched!

In the women’s field: American beat Bucknell 65-54 to win their third Patriot League championship, and Mount St. Mary’s topped Bryant 60-42 to win the NEC Tournament and automatic qualification into the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. Delaware is the champion of the Colonial. Texas took out Baylor in the Big 12 and Illinois State survived against Northern Iowa to win the Missouri Valley.

In the men’s field: Yale knocked off Princeton 66-64 to advance to NCAA Tournament for third time in last five opportunities, while Tennessee won its first SEC tournament in 43 years. Richmond is also in.

NCAA Super Senior Jordan Bohannon leads Iowa vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon nailed a clutch 3-pointer inside of one second remaining against Indiana to send the Hawkeyes to Sunday’s Big Ten final.

He and other NCAA stars used the extra year of eligibility granted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game has matured because of the added experience.

“College basketball is really special and will go down as one of the best times of my life. Who wouldn’t want another (season) to play in March Madness?” Villanova’s Collin Gillespie told USA TODAY Sports. “It was a dream of mine growing up as a kid that I get to live out one last time.”

Tennessee wins SEC title, Aggies on bubble

It was an impressive run for Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament. It wasn’t enough to secure an automatic bid, as Tennessee won the championship game, 65-50, on Sunday.

For the Volunteers, it’s their first SEC tournament title since 1979. They should be a solid No. 2 seed. However, the Aggies must now await their fate during the selection show, although their trio of wins this week certainly helped their case.

Sunday’s conference championship schedule

All games must be completed before the brackets come out. Here’s a list of the last round of conference tournament championship games:

Men

Ivy: Yale 66, Princeton 64

Atlantic-10: Richmond 64, Davidson 62

Southeastern: Tennessee 65, Texas A&M 50

American: Memphis vs. Houston

Big Ten: Iowa vs. Purdue

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (left) and Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon (right) lead their teams into Selection Sunday.

Women

Northeast: Mount St. Mary’s 60, Bryant 42

Colonial: Delaware vs. Drexel

Patriot: American 65, Bucknell 54

Big 12: Baylor vs. Texas

Missouri Valley: Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa

Southland: Incarnate Word vs. Southeast Louisiana

Expected No. 1 seed Kansas has men’s highest-paid coach

The Kansas Jayhawks, fresh off their Big 12 tournament championship, appear poised to claim one of the four No. 1 seeds when the NCAA men’s brackets are revealed.

Kansas is also at the top of the list when it comes to the salary of head coach Bill Self. A complicated contractual arrangement constructed in 2012 has made Self the nation’s highest-paid men’s basketball coach — with a total compensation for the 2021-22 season of $10.2 million.

The salary figures for all public school men’s basketball teams is part of USA TODAY Sports’ annual report on coaches’ compensation. Rounding out the top five behind Self are John Calipari of Kentucky, Tom Izzo of Michigan State, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and Jay Wright of Villanova.

For the first time, a database for women’s coaches now exists. Check out how South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s record deal came together.

Latest USA TODAY Sports bracketology

The latest USA TODAY Sports men’s bracketology laid out why the projected No. 1 seeds are the four teams deserving of the top line.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s women’s predictions said that Baylor’s win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 semifinals Saturday moved the Bears to a No. 1 seed. They play Texas, a potential No. 2 seed, in the finals Sunday.

