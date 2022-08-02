Marathon Petroleum Stock Gains as Earnings Exceed Forecasts

Text size
Marathon Petroleum
stock was surging on Tuesday after the oil refiner turned in higher quarterly earnings and revenue than expected.
The company reported a profit of $10.61 per share in the second quarter versus the consensus call of $8.92 a share among analysts tracked by
FactSet
.
Revenue of $54.24 billion was ahead of Wall Street estimates of $40.34 billion. In the same quarter a year earlier, the company earned 67 cents a share from revenue of $29.83 billion.
The stock (ticker: MPC) rose 3.2% to $93.18 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Oil and natural-gas prices have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up more than 55% by mid-June from the start of the year, also benefiting companies such as
Chevron
(CVX) and
Exxon Mobil
(XOM).
