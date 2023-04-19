Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting to have hearing for illegal hit in Game 1

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting will meet with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, following his ejection from Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bunting was assessed a match penalty for making contact with Erik Cernak’s head. Cernak laid down on the ice before leaving the game, and did not return.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper didn’t formally comment on the matter, indicating that the department of player safety could review the hit.

“I don’t know. I’ll give you the company line of, ‘The league will look at that,’ but, for me, it seems to check a whole bunch of boxes,” Cooper said.

“[Bunting], to me, is trying to win the line and set himself up to win a race for the puck. It got away from him and their guy wasn’t expecting it,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Bunting led the NHL with 41 penalties drawn at 5-on-5 during the regular season.

Toronto lost 7-3 to Tampa Bay in Game 1. Calle Jarnkrok took over in Bunting’s place on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and scored a goal. Jarnkrok may be a permanent fixture with Toronto’s superstars in the event that Bunting is suspended.

Bunting is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.