The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues on Friday in a three-team trade also involving the Minnesota Wild.

In exchange, the Blues receive forward Adam Gaudette, prospect Mikhail Abramov, a first-round pick, a second-round pick and third-round pick. The Wild receive a fourth-round pick.

St. Louis will retain 50 percent of O’Reilly’s cap hit in the deal, while Minnesota will retain 25 percent.

The Maple Leafs swung a blockbuster trade late Friday night, acquiring St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly. (Getty Images)

