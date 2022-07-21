‘Many people’ advised Trump to call for an end to Capitol attack

During Thursday’s primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., revealed recorded testimony from former White House lawyer Pat Cipollone affirming that he made numerous attempts to convince President Trump to make a public statement to call off rioters while the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was taking place. “Many people suggested it, not just me,” Cipollone said, adding that Ivanka Trump, Mark Meadows and Eric Herschmann, a former senior White House aide, were among those pleading with Trump to end the violence. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, corroborated Cipollone’s testimony, saying, “I’m confident that Ivanka Trump wanted there to be a strong statement to condemn the rioters.”