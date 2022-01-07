Mansion targeted in frightening home invasion owned by wealthy influencer Florence Mirsky

The multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion targeted in a terrifying armed home invasion belongs to wealthy influencer and entrepreneur Florence Mirsky, who is also the ex-girlfriend of Grammy-winning producer Scott Storch.

Two women were house-sitting for Mirsky, the co-founder of confectioners Koko Nuggz, when they woke to find three men pointing guns at them at about 1:30 a.m. inside the home in Sherman Oaks, police told The Post.

The victims, a housekeeper and her friend, told cops the assailants bound them with zip ties and took their cellphones before raiding the home.

One of the men was brandishing a handgun and another had a rifle, according to police, who also do not believe it was a random attack, KTTV reported.

Records obtained by The Post list Mirsky, 40, as the owner of the home. The businesswoman also confirmed to The Sun that she owns the home, which was once owned by Storch.

Florence Mirsky and Scott Storch in 2019. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mirsky and dated Storch from 2015 to 2018 and shares a child with the eight-time Grammy-winning producer, who has worked with multiple A-list artists, including Drake, Justin Timberlake and Beyonce, according to The Sun.

Mirsky was in New York at the time of the frightening ordeal but the victims managed to alert her through the Ring doorbell camera, which sent the owner an alert, according to KTTV.

Mirsky then called Los Angeles police about 3 a.m. from New York. Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.

Mirsky told KTLA that the robbery may have been an inside job since the robbers knew where to look for valuable items.

Investigators believe one of the intruders picked a lock to gain access.

“They went straight to my closet, my housekeeper told me. They knew that my safe was in the closet,” she told the outlet, adding that she’s offering a $100,000 reward for the capture of the suspects.

“I’m not mentally OK right now. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old and I can never go back to the house again,” Mirsky added.

Security footage shows the car used by the assailants. KTLA

Police are seen at the Sherman Oaks home. FOXLA

No injuries were reported in the incident, the station reported.

Additional reporting by Emily Crane