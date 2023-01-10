Man’s ramen freezes mid-air in viral TikTok video

[Source]

A TikToker has recently gone viral for attempting to eat ramen in the frigid outdoors.

An eight-second clip uploaded on Dec. 27, 2022, shows content creator Jake Fischer (@voicesofjake) standing outdoors with a bowl of ramen. He playfully tells his followers that he went outside “to eat some ramen” and that “it got a little too cold.”

Fischer can be seen letting go of his fork to show his noodles frozen in place. Meanwhile, his hair, beard and eyelashes are covered in frost.

More from NextShark: ‘I used to steal from here’: Dwayne Johnson rights his wrongs at Hawaii 7-Eleven

He did not mention where he filmed his video, but in a previous TikTok video, he wrote about being in Minnesota.

The short video went viral, garnering more than 25.6 million views and 1.7 million likes on TikTok and over 42 million views and 1.2 million likes on Instagram.

In his video’s caption, Fischer noted that TikToker @cluelessbushcraft also uploaded a video showing how extremely low temperatures can freeze a bowl of ramen in a few minutes.

More from NextShark: Student who scored in top .5 percent for national exam gets surprise gift in viral video

Several TikTok users found Fischer’s video hilarious and were quick to comment on his post.

“I didn’t know you were chill like that,” one user wrote.

More from NextShark: Korea’s growing ‘no-spend challenge’ trend has people saving more amid rising inflation

“What kind of mascara do you use?” another user commented.

“Dude you need to chill out that was a hot take,” another user said.

Related stories:

More from NextShark: Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory about Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in viral tweet