Man’s family films him jumping off cliff to his death in Spain

A father vacationing with his family in Spain leaped to his death in a cliff-jumping stunt gone wrong, shocking video shows.

The harrowing footage captured from a nearby boat — where the man’s wife and son were filming — shows the 31-year-old Dutch tourist readying to make the 100-foot plunge Thursday in the Malgrats Islands.

The ill-fated daredevil took the plunge off the majestic cliff, but seemingly realized his leap wasn’t going to clear the sharp, jagged rocks below that he viciously clipped before crashing into the water while letting out a terrifying scream.

The cliff jump is popular among tourists in Majorca. CEN

“Oh my God!” the man’s wife shouted as the short, chilling clip ends.

The body of the man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was reportedly found in the water following a search. It’s unclear if local authorities are investigating the deadly cliff-jumping stunt, which is popular among vacationers throughout Majorca.

The man had hired a boat for his wife to film the stunt, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The man did not clear the rocks with his leap. CEN The man crashed into the water after clipping the rocks. CEN

The victim’s wife and son reportedly received counseling as local authorities searched for his body using a rescue boat, helicopter and diving team.