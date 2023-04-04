Manny Machado becomes 1st MLB player ejected over pitch clock argument

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado already had a spot in MLB pitch clock history as the first player to ever be penalized for a violation. He added to that legacy on Tuesday.

In the first inning of a Padres game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Machado was issued a third strike for a pitch clock violation then ejected for arguing his case with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa. The ejection appears to be the first time a player has been ejected in a regular-season game while arguing over the pitch clock.

MLB rules require a batter to be in the box and “alert” with eight seconds remaining in the pitch clock. A subsequent replay showed Machado to be adjusting his batting gloves with his bat under his arm when Kulpa issues the strike with two outs and a full count.

Machado, playing as the Padres designated hitter Tuesday, was replaced by Nelson Cruz in the lineup. Three innings later, Cruz put the Padres up 1-0 with a solo homer in the fourth.

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise that Machado had another run-in with the pitch clock. After becoming the first player to be docked for a violation in spring training, he outright said he could see a lot of ump-issued strikes during the season:

“I’m going to have to make a big adjustment. I might be 0-1 down a lot this year,” Machado said. “It’s super fast. There’s definitely going to be an adjustment period, but going down in the history books.”

Machado, who signed an 11-year, $350 million contract extension before the season, entered Tuesday hitting 5-for-19 with one walk and no extra-base hits.

Manny Machado wasn’t kidding about needing time to adjust to the pitch clock. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The adjustment to the pitch clock has been a somewhat frequent issue early in the season, with 14 violations on Opening Day alone and, of course, some even weirder issues for the Mets. That is likely a price MLB was always willing to pay if it meant a 26-minute reduction in game length.